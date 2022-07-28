Times … and dates: July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with Miko Marks & The Abrams on July 28, Rieko Tsuchida & Maximillian Morel on July 29, ‘“Tick, Tick…Boom!” by Plaza Theatrical Productions on July 30, Swingtime Big Band on July 31, Twin Shores and Island Hills Chorus on Aug. 3 and L.I. Dance Consortium on Aug. 4. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. See children’s shows on page B23. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Thursday July 28

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

Enjoy a night of science and suds at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. View the current exhibition, Atoms to Cosmos: The Story of the Brookhaven National Laboratory and take part in a science-themed trivia while sipping on local beer or wine. Bring seating. Free admission. No registration required. Visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Cooking with the Stars

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown continues its Cooking with the Strars, a series featuring local culinary pros sharing tips, techniques, and a taste to bring the community together, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim will show off his skills in the kitchen during this outdoor even., Tickets are $25 per person in advance, $35 at the door (cash or check). Call 265-6768 or visit www.smithtownhistorical.org.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with Endless Summer (Beach Boys tribute). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band concludes its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Family Finale at 8:30 p.m. with the traditional 1812 Overture with cannons fired. Opening act will be the Northport Schools SMARTSummer students performance. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org.

Friday July 29

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by The Twangtown Paramours at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Musical Moments in Kings Park

The Kings Park Civic Association continues its 2022 Musical Moments series tonight at Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park at 7:30 p.m. with the Eagle River Band (Eagles tribute). Bring seating. Call 516-319-0672.

Smithtown Summer Comedy

Beat the summer heat with a night of laughs at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. In partnership with Governor’s Comedy Clubs, the evening of comedy will feature stand-ups Tom McGuire, Eric Haft and Carie Karavas. Tickets are $45/ $40 members and includes open bar of beer and wine. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Bobby Brooks Wilson in concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Bobby Brooks Wilson at 8 p.m. The son of legendary R&B/Soul Singer, Jackie Wilson. Bobby has the same amazing traits and talents of his father, that many say Jackie Wilson’s legacy lives on through him. His adoring fans have dubbed him as ‘Mr. Entertainment’ from his natural ability to entertain and bring crowds to life. With a special performance by The Chiclettes. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door only. Call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com for more information.

Saturday July 30

Honey Bee Festival

Garden of Eve, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead will hold a Honey Bee Festival today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watch how real beekeepers tend for hives, extract honey and more! Honey and beeswax product vendors. Honey Hayrides at 10, 11, 12, 1 and 2 take you to fields of fresh sunflowers. Great photo ops. Rain date is July 31. Tickets are $15 online at www.gardenofevefarm.com. For more information, call 722-8777.

Civil War Encampment

Join the 67th New York for a Civil War Encampment at Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eatwood Blvd., Centereach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk around camp and learn about soldier uniforms, weapons, and camp life. Open to all and no registration necessary.

For more information, call 585-9393.

Port Palooza

The Village of Port Jefferson and The Port Jefferson Harbor Education and Arts Conservancy present the 2nd annual “Port Palooza” mini music festival on the Jill Nees Russell Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from noon to dusk. Featured artists include Cole Fortier and Band, Grand Folk Railroad, The PJ All Stars, MJT, Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks and the Keenan Zach Trio. Free. Visit www.portpalooza.com.

WMHO’s Pop Up Saturday

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center with Characatures by Marty Macaluso from 2 to 4 p.m. and Silent Mind Tai Chi in the Inner Court from 3 to 4 p.m. Rain date is the following day. Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org .

Barn Dance Fundraiser

Hop into your boots and head over to Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for their annual Barn Dance fundraiser from 6 to 9:30 p.m. There, you’ll dig into a BBQ dinner by The Catered Fork and locally crafted drinks by Doublespeak Craft Cocktails, local beer by Jamesport Farm Brewery, and wine from Peconic Bay Vineyards before dancing the night away to live music. Famed caller Chart Guthrie will lead the group through traditional country dancing in the historic Naugles Barn. $75 to $150 per person. Call 298-5292 or visit www.hallockville.org.

George Washington Living History

Celebrate St. James, 176 2nd. St/. St. James presents Living History with George Washington from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Living Historian Michael Grillo will bring the past to life through his historical re-enactment of George Washington as he returns to the home of The Washington Spy Trail right here on 25A in St. James, and much more! Tickets are $25, $20 seniors. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201.

Selena and Gloria Estefan tribute

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with a tribute to Selena and Gloria Estefan at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday July 31

Community food drive

Theatre Three hosts a community food drive for the food pantry at Infant Jesus Church in Port Jefferson from 9 a.m. to noon. See more on page B15.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with the Wayne Hart Band at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 21, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s performance will be by Linda Ipanema performing traditional jazz songs. Free. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday Aug. 1

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday Aug. 2

Watercolor Painting

As part of its summer program series, Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket will present a watercolor painting workshop at the Red Barn at 11 a.m. Bring the kids and friends down to enjoy a fun and educational morning. Free. No registration necessary. For more information, call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

National Night Out in Ridge

Join the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office for a National Night Out at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 725 Middle Country Road, Ridge from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy vehicle displays, bingo games, Safety Town, softball games, tug of war, ice cream, bbq and more. Fun for the whole family. Free. Visit www.suffolksheriff.com.

National Night Out in Centereach

Councilman Kevin J. LaValle, the SCPD 6th Precinct and the Middle Country Public Library presents a National Night Out event at the Centereach Pool Complex, 286 Hawkins Road, Centereach from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with music, swimming, vendors and more. Free. For more information, call 451-6647.

Rocky Point Concert series

The North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker kick off a Summer Concert Series at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point on with the Swingtime Big Band at 7 p.m. The Swing era comes to life with nostalgic favorites from the Great American Songbook thanks to this powerful 20-piece band! Bring seating. Questions? Call 403-4846.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s performance will by Bon Journey (tribute to Bon Jovi and Journey). Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org

Wednesday Aug. 3

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 26. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. Questions? Call 929-3500 or visit www.eastwindlongisland.com

Summer Concert Wednesdays

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce continues its Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber Train Car Park, Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station with a performance of “The Taming of the Shrew” (Shakespeare in the Park) by the Northeast Stage at 7 p.m. Bring seating. Call 821-1313 or visit www.pjstchamber.com.

Summerfest Concerts

The Northport Chamber of Commerce kicks off its August Summerfest Concerts at the Northport Village Park Bandshell, Northport with a performance by the Liverpool Shuffle from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. For more info, call 754-3905.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by Roots Foundation. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday Aug. 4

Historic Harbor Tour

Join the Northport Historical Society for a relaxing evening on the water. Your tour guide will share the rich history of Northport Harbor as you cruise along the waterfront for a new perspective on the Village. Then stay on at the dock for drinks and a little bite after your cruise. Boats will leave from Seymour’s Boatyard at 5:30 and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $60. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with Captain Jack (Billy Joel tribute). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Film

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will present a special screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. in honor of its 40th anniversary. This hilarious portrayal of Southern California high school students and their favorite subjects — sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll — features a classic soundtrack that includes hits from The Go-Go’s, Oingo Boingo, and The Cars. Four decades later, Universal Pictures’ Fast Times at Ridgemont High remains as bold, daring and funny as it was a generation ago. Rated R. Tickets are $12, $10 seniors and students. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Bull Durham’

Join award-winning film director / author Ron Shelton for an event celebrating the publication of his new book, The Church of Baseball: The Making of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings, and a Hit at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington o July 29 at 7 p.m. The event will include a screening of Bull Durham starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, a discussion and Q&A with director Ron Shelton, a book signing and reception. Tickets for book & film is $38, film only $20.Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Minari’

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its Movies on the Harbor series at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a screening of .Minari on Aug. 2 at dusk. Rain date is the next evening. Bring seating. Free. Call 473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will present the 2022 Stony Brook Film Festival from July 21 to 30 featuring independent features, documentaries and shorts, question and answer sessions with filmmakers and receptions. Fee is $20 evening pass, $125 festival pass. To order, call 632-2787. For the film schedule, visit, www.stonybrookfilmfestival.com.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world—everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Comedy of Errors from July 29 to Aug. 24 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Spring Awakening’

Up next for Star Playhouse at Suffolk Y-JCC’s Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack is Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning rock musical adaptation of the seminal play about the trials and tribulations of growing up, on July 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on July 31 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 x-136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.