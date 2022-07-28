Kids Korner: July 30 to Aug. 4, 2022

PROGRAMS

Mid-Tide Splash

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Mid-Tide Splash for children ages 6 and up on July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Get ready to get wet! Participants will go down to the marsh to seine, collect, and identify animals that make this unique brackish water environment their home! Make sure you wear water shoes and clothing that’s good for water. $4 per person. To register please visit Eventbrite.com & search #NatureEdventure.

Poetry Workshop

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport hosts a Poetry in the Threads writing workshop for children ages 8 to 12 on Aug. 2 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Learn to write short poetry inspired by historical clothing- army uniforms, vintage Scout gear, and more. Write about items in the Society collection or bring a vintage item important to your family. Participants will receive a notebook and Northport Historical Society pencil. $25 per participant. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistoricalsociety.org.

Children’s concert

The Huntington Summer Arts Festival at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington welcomes Brady Rymer & The Little Band That Could to the Chapin Rainbow Stage for a free kids rock concert on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. . Bring seating. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Dance Party with Didi Maxx

It’s time to party! The Village of Port Jefferson continues its Children Shows series at the Jill Nees Russell Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with a Dance Party with Didi Maxx on Aug. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Visit www.portjeff.com.

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including Aug. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door and includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum. Call 380-3230.

THEATER

‘Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in a Play!’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Art presents Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in Play! outdoors on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society. 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 9 to July 29. An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are “bestus” friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Puss-In-Boots’

Last week! Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hilarious musical re-telling of Puss-In-Boots, the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline, from July 8 to July 30. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B23.

‘Knuffle Bunny’

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 3, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smihtown will present Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 with one special performance on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. Trixie, her father, and her favorite stuffed bunny set off on a trip to the laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has lost Knuffle Bunny. Trixie does everything in her power to make her father understand the emergency, but her father fails to see the issue at hand. Filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry, it’s the perfect show for a family-friendly outing! Tickets are $18. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

All phone numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.