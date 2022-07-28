Theatre Three hosts food and personal care items drive July 31

Theatre Three will host a food and personal care items drive on Sunday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please help those in need during these difficult times. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village.

At this time, the pantry has an extreme need of the following items: juice, white rice (1 lb and 2 lb bags), coffee, pancake mix (complete), mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, sugar, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, cereal, oatmeal, canned fruit, black beans and healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, baby wipes and diapers (size 5 & 6). Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted.

For more information, please call 631-938-6464.