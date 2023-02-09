Times … and dates: Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2023

Thursday Feb. 9

Huntington History lecture

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a virtual program at noon. Enjoy your own lunch from the comfort of your home while learning about the historic Sammis houses of West Neck in a presentation given by Robert Hughes, Town Historian and Toby Kissam, HHS Trustee. Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Free. To register via Zoom, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Lunch and Learn

Kehillath Shalom Synagogue of Cold Spring Harbor presents an online Lunch and Learn program titled Jewish Humor: Then and Now at 12:30 p.m. 34% of American Jewish consider “having a good sense of humor” to be an essential aspect of their Jewish identity. In this new Lunch & Learn class, just in time for Adar!, the group will explore the history and evolution of Jewish humor and explore its components. Bring a joke or story. All are welcome. Contact [email protected] for Zoom information.

Love Notes in Scrimshaw

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. for Love Notes in Scrimshaw. Take a peek into the world of historic love tokens as you explore romantic examples of carved whalebone from the 19th century. Uncover the secrets of coded images shared between romantic partners and design and carve your own scrimshaw art for someone special (or for yourself!) Adults only. $15 participant (includes admission), $10 members. Call 367-3418.

An Evening of Jazz

Mala Waldron, Mike Hall and Tom Manuel kick off the Loft’s Acoustic in the Living Room series at the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook from 7 to 9:30 p.m. This jazz music series showcases small duos/trios in the Loft’s main performance room which will be set up to resemble an intimate living room, with spaced out seating. The concerts are conversational, engaging and intimate and a very special window into the heart and mind of the artists. Tickets are $40 per person at www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday Feb. 10

An evening of opera

St.Paul’s United Methodist Church,270Main St., Northport hosts an evening with Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. $10 donation, students free. For more information, call 261-2387 or email [email protected]

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series from 7 to 8 p.m with a performance by Chic Voorhis (Americana with a country twist) in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket presents award-winning singer/songwriter Rorie Kelly in concert at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org and at the door. Light refreshments for sale. For further information, call 751-0297.

Saturday Feb. 11

Garden Club Meeting

The Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club invites the community to its meeting at the Wading River Congregational Church at 2057 North Country Road, Wading River at 10 a.m. Club president Judy Faraone will make a presentation titled “Learn to Love Bugs and Keystone Plants,” followed by a video titled “What’s the Rush?” by Doug Tallamy and favorite garden tools by garden club members will be on view. Admission is free and all are welcome.

Audubon Society exhibit

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket hosts an exhibit by The Four Harbors Audubon Society titled Valentine to Whitman’s Paumanok Exhibition today and Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Twenty-four local photographers and artists are sharing their love for our beautiful Long Island’s wildlife and wilderness as captured by their individual talents. An Artists’s Reception will be held on Feb.12 from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Free. Questions? Call 689-7054.

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series will be returns to All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Claude Mayers. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. Call 655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Here’s to the Ladies! concert

The perfect Valentine’s celebration will be at the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook with a performance by the Jazz Loft All Stars titled“Here’s to the Ladies!” from 7 to 9 p.m. with complimentary champagne and chocolate. Tickets are $50 per person. Purchase your tickets at www.thejazzloft.org.

February Funny Fest

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 6th annual February Funny Fest on the MainStage at 8 p.m. Fancy a fun night out? This is the comedy show for you! Featuring a full line-up of top comedians direct from the Long Island Comedy Festival including Scott Schendlinger, Keith Anthony, Chris Roach, host David Weiss and more! Tickets are $45. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Lovers of Comedy Show

Join the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown for a Lovers of Comedy Night, a night of laughs with Governor’s Comedy Club, at 8 p.m. Featuring Tim Krompier, Olga Namer, Debbie D Amore, and Rachel Williams. Tickets are $45 per person, $40 members includes open bar of beer and wine. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday Feb. 12

Audubon Society exhibit

See Feb. 11 listing.

Port Jefferson Food Drive

See sidebar on right.

Super Bowl Sunday Pancake Breakfast – just added!

Halesite Firehouse, 1 New York Ave., Halesite will host its 15th annual Super Bowl Pancake Breakfast fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon. with raffles, Super Bowl Snack Cooler and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-10 yrs, under age 3 free. Call 427-1910 for more information.

Living History with Abe Lincoln

Celebrate St. James continues its Living History series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second Street, St James with a visit with President Abraham Lincoln presenter Garry Rissman at 1 p.m. followed by a Q&A. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 members, $10 children ages 10 and up, children under age 10 are free. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201.

An Afternoon of Celtic Music – just added!

St. Anthony’s High School, 275 Wolf Hill Road, South Huntington will host An Afternoon of Celtic Music, a benefit for the St. Anthony’s Bagpipe Band, at 2 p.m. Featuring three bagpipe bands – Saint Anthony’s Celtic Friars Pipe Band, AOH Division 7 Roisin Dubh Irish Pipe Band, and the West Milford Highlanders- along with Irish Step Dancing. Basket raffles, 50/50 raffles, bake sale and complimentary Irish Soda Bread and tea served during intermission. Tickets are $20 at the door. Questions? Email [email protected]

Monday Feb. 13

Civic Association meeting

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold its first in-person meeting of the year at the Sound Beach Fire Station, 252 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. Call 744-6952.

Emerson String Quartet concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road Stony Brook presents the award-winning Emerson String Quartet in concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. Program will include Walker “Lyric”; Schubert Quartet in A Minor, D. 804 (“Rosamunde”); Webern 6 Bagatelles, op. 9; Shostakovich 12th Quartet, op. 133; Setzer, 1st violin in Walker and Schubert; and Drucker, 1st violin in Webern and Shostakovich. Tickets range from $52 to $60. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Tuesday Feb. 14

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen the documentary Food, Incorporated in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. The film reveals the surprising and shocking truths about what we eat, how it’s produced, and who we have become as a nation. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

America’s Sweethearts in concert

The John W. Engeman, 250 Main St., Northport celebrates Valentine’s Day with a concert by America’s Sweethearts at 8 p.m. These New York City-based ladies have performed across the USA at iconic spaces honoring our veterans (the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, the WASP Museum) as well as large theatres and intimate cabaret venues, getting crowds tapping their feet to hits like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as they celebrate history through their crystal-clear harmony and colorful costumes. Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday Feb. 15

Quilting Workshop

Huntington Historical Society hosts a Quilting Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 1 to 3 p.m. Join quilting instructor Lucie Blohm for a demonstration on the basic techniques, equipment, and materials required. Experienced and novice quilters are invited to bring their sewing machines and projects for encouragement and advice. Fabric will be provided to practice technique. Fee is $25, $20 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 427-7045, ext. 401.

Whaling Museum reception

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for an opening reception for their latest exhibit, From Sea to Shining Sea: Whalers of the African Diaspora, at 6 p.m. Enjoy a special edition whaleboat chat, meet the guest curator, and partake in light refreshments while you explore the artwork, artifacts and text exploring and expounding on the role of African American mariners in whaling history. Call 367-3418.

Hard Luck Cafe concert

Connecticut-based folk singer-songwriters Tracy Walton and Sierra West will share the bill and swap songs during the Hard Luck Café concert at the Cinema Arts Centre’s Sky Room, 423 Park Ave., Huntington from 7 to 10 p.m. An open mic precedes the concert. Tickets are $20 at www.fmsh.org.

Thursday Feb. 16

Atelier webinar

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James for a free zoom lecture and demonstration titled “Is It Watercolor or Acrylic?” It’s Gouache! at 7 p.m. Learn the basics of how to use this versatile medium with instructor Beth Drucker. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with a presentation titled “A Lost Story of the Revolutionary War” at 7 p.m. Noted historian Benjamin Carp will explore the Great New York Fire of 1776. Carp’s book on the devastating fire is forthcoming from Yale University Press. Tickets are $10 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

‘The Good House’

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a viewing of The Good House, starring Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Open to all. Call 928-1212 to reserve your seat.

‘Casablanca’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington invites all lovebirds and lonelyhearts to spend Valentine’s Day revisiting a classic, Casablanca, on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. with an introduction by film historian Philip Harwood and complimentary sweets and flowers from Amy’s of Huntington. Tickets are $20, $15 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Hello Dolly!’

The Stony Brook School’s Theatrical Arts Society, 1 Chapman Parkway, Stony Brook presents Hello Dolly! on Feb. 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. A musical adaptation of The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! centers around the exuberant Dolly Levi, a matchmaker and self-professed expert in many things — particularly the art of meddling. First performed on Broadway in 1964, Hello, Dolly! is a fast paced, comedic romance that is bound to appeal to musical and theater lovers of all ages. Tickets are $10. To order, visit sbstickets.ticketleap.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Bad Valentines …’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things: “Bad Valentines and Worst Dates Ever” on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, the evening will feature four storytellers: Ivy Eisenberg, Kelly Massaro, Jack Canfora, and Joey Novick. Tickets are $15 online at www.mostlytruethings.com or $20 at the door (cash only). The show is recommended for teens and adults. Call 928-6529.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 250 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Please Note: Adult content and language. All tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Tape’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of Tape by Stephen Belber in Theatre 119 in the Islip Arts Building on March 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. After 10 years apart, three disparate people come together to play out the unresolved drama of their final days in high school. Suspense builds as each character is provoked into revealing his or her true nature and motivation as they choose which cards to play and which cards to hold. Mature content. General admission is $14. For tickets, call 451-4163.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.