Kids Korner: Feb. 9 to Feb. 16, 2023

PROGRAMS

Nature at Night

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank presents a program titled Nature at Night on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. Participate in hands-on activities to discover some mysterious creatures that come out at night and learn how creatures like bats, owls and even bugs benefit our environment while we are asleep! Get up close and personal with some nocturnal friends and then enjoy a wagon ride around the farm. For ages 5 and up. $15 per child w/adult. To register, visit www.ccesuffolk.org/events or call 727-7850.

Be My Valentine

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport kicks off its new Kids Craft series with Be My Valentine on Feb. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. During this fun-filled afternoon, kids will learn about Valentine’s Day while making something for their Valentine at three crafting stations – Create your own Victorian Valentine’s Day Card, Yo-Yo Decorating Station (love has its ups and downs), plus A Hot Chocolate Taste Testing Station. $8 per person. Register at www.northporthistorical.org. Questions? Call 757-9859.

Super Bowl Saturday

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St. Setauket will be hosting “Super Bowl Saturday” to add to the excitement before the big football game! Elementary-aged kids and their families are welcome to stop by between 2 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 to enjoy football-themed festivities. Games will include cornhole, “Pin-the-Football in the End Zone”, “Touchdown Toss” beanbag game, and a “Plinko” disc drop and there will be a raffle to win a special prize. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s jersey or football-themed attire. For children in grades K to 6th grade. No registration required. Open to all. Questions? Call 941-4080.

Family Hour Sundays

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents a special dual language Family Hour Sunday on Feb. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood and Karina Giménez in both English and Spanish. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. Advance registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

Star Quest

Calling brave explorers! Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor in a hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in the museum’s workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and up. Cost is admission fee plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

FILM

‘The Goonies’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of The Goonies on Feb. 12 at noon. From the imagination of Steven Spielberg, the film plunges a band of small heroes into a swashbuckling, surprise-around-every-corner quest beyond their wildest dreams! Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Disney’s Frozen Jr. on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 4 to March 5. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Hear ye, hear ye! The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a Princess Party SingAlong: A Villainous Tale of Magic on Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 20 to 24 at 1 p.m. The princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and explore some magical artifacts. Princesses, princes, and royal families of all ages are welcome to attend but must be with an adult at all times. A special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $16 per person. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 22 to March 18 with a sensory sensitive performance on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends-the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion-as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. Featuring an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family, the show is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

All numbers are in (631) area code unless noted.