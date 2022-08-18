Times … and dates: August 18 to August 25, 2022

Thursday August 18

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

St. Joseph Parish, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 19 and 20 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy four days of fun with carnival rides, food, raffles, entertainment and more. Fireworks on Aug. 19. Purchase tickets in advance at www.stjoekp.com/festival or at the door.

Friday August 19

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

See Aug. 18 listing.

Third Friday at the Reboli Center

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook invites the community to its Third Friday event from 6 to 7 p.m. The staff from Sweetbriar Nature Center will give a demonstration and talk and guests of all ages will have the opportunity to see the animals up close and maybe even pet a select few! This event will take place in The Reboli Center backyard, weather permitting. Guests are encouraged to bring a blankets to sit on. In the event of rain the event will take place inside of the Reboli Center. Free. Call 751-7707.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by Annie Mark/The Cool Hand at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Tribute to John Denver

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with John Denver tribute artist Ted Vigil at 8 p.m. Enjoy all of Denver’s most popular songs including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and more! Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday August 20

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

See Aug. 18 listing.

ELIQG Quilt Show

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts the Eastern Long Island Quilters’ Guild annual show, “Hopes and Dreams,” today and Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors, exhibits, yard sale raffles. Take a chance to win a beautiful queen-sized quilt, made by the members of the Guild, or one of the gift baskets loaded with goodies. Free admission. For more info, call 298-5292 or visit www.eliqg.com.

WMHO’s Pop Up Saturday

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center with adoptable dogs from Little Shelter from 2 to 4 p.m. and a free martial arts class by L.I. Traditional Tae Kwon Do from 2 to 3 p.m. Rain date is the following day. Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.

Chicken Hill Barbecue

The Three Village Community Trust invites the community to its 7th annual Chicken Hill Country Picnic and Barbecue fundraiser on the lawn of the Bruce House, 148 Main St., Setauket on the grounds of the Setauket Rubber Factory Houses from 4 to 7 p.m. A fun, family event to celebrate the history of the Three Villages, participants will enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, chicken dogs, drinks, art raffle, raffle baskets, mucis by Johnny Cuomo, house tours and more. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $5 kids 5 to 12, under age 5 free. Bring seating. Rain date is Aug. 21. Visit www.threevillagecommunitytrust.org or call 942-4558.

An evening of comedy

Governor’s Comedy Club heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown for an evening of laughs starting at 8 p.m. Featuring Joe DeVito, Olga Namer, Debbie D’Amore and Michele Fox. Tickets are $45/$40 members and includes open bar of beer and wine. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Comedy Festival

The Long Island Comedy Festival returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Anthony, the evening will feature Ellen Karis, Stevie G.B., Tim Krompier and Steven Rocco Parrillo. Enjoy an evening of outrageous laughter and hilarious fun! Tickets are $49 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday August 21

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

See Aug. 18 listing.

ELIQG Quilt Show

See Aug. 20 listing.

Car Show and Swap Meet

Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James hosts a Car Show and Swap Meet by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display. Vendors selling parts and accessories, plus a variety of cars for sale by owners. Admission is $10, under 12 years free. Rain date is Aug. 28. Call 567-5898 or visit www.longislandcars.com.

Lake Grove Summer Festival

The Village of Lake Grove will host its annual Summer Festival at the Gazebo and Memorial Park, 980 Hawkins Ave., Lake Grove from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Featuring arts and crafts vendors, magician, face painting, food trucks, live music, classic car show, gaming truck, carnival games, food and more. Call 873-0961.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with Quarter Horse (Rock, Folk, Country) at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 28, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s performance will be by the Just Sixties Band. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday August 22

Paint Night at the Reboli Center

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for an August Paint Party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. For a registration fee of only $45, each participant will be guided through recreating a Joseph Reboli original featuring day lilies. All needed materials will be included! Snacks and refreshments will be served for your enjoyment. Hosted by returning instructor Linda Davison Mathues. To register, call 751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.

CAC Sky Room Talk

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will host a Sky Room Talk titled The Rare Rod Serling at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by film historian Philip Harwood, the talk will feature a collection of rarely seen television broadcasts, all written by Serling, best known for his work on early television drama, The Twilight Zone, and screenplays such as Seven Days In May, and as co-writer on Planet of the Apes. Ticket are $17, $12 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday August 23

An evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. The first session will be open to children aged 7 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 265-6768.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s performance is by The Blast: Beatles Tribute. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org.

Rocky Point Concert series

The North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker present a free concert featuring 45 RPM at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point at 7 p.m. Bring seating. Questions? Call 403-4846.

Wednesday August 24

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 26. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. Questions? Call 929-3500 or visit www.eastwindlongisland.com

Summerfest Concerts

The Northport Chamber of Commerce closes its August Summerfest Concert series at the Northport Village Park Bandshell, Northport with a performance by Milagro (Sounds of Santana) from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. For more info, call 754-3905.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by Gene Casey & The Lone Sharks. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday August 25

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

See off summer with the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook at its last Summer Thursday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a picnic basket, a blanket, and a friend and enjoy the grounds of the museum after hours with music by Pirates of the Snowy Terminal Moraine. Free. Visit www.longislandmuseum.org for more info.

Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society hosts a Historic Walking Tour & Pub Crawl beginning at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, Main Street, Huntington at 6 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, this walking tour will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments, (with a great history or in a historic building) to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. $25 per person, $20 members (drinks not included). To register, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Greek Festival

Opa! Greek Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Road, Port Jefferson presents its annual Greek Festival today from 5 to 10 p.m., Aug. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m., Aug. 27 from noon to 11 p.m. and Aug. 28 from noon to 10 p.m. with vendors, authentic Greek delights, dancing, music, carnival rides, church tour and giant raffle. Fireworks on Aug. 26 and 27 (weather permitting), raffle drawing on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. $2 per person, free for children under 12. For more information, call 473-0894 or visit www.portjeffgreekfest.com.

Holbrook Carnival

Join the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce for its annual Carnival & Festival on the grounds of the Holbrook Country Club, 700 Patchogue-Holbrook Road, Holbrook tonight and Aug. 26 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 27 and 28 from 2 to 11 p.m. Games, food, rides, craft vendors, entertainment and fireworks (on Aug. 27). For more info, call 471-2725.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson concludes its free Harborside Concert series with a special performance by The Hit Men (classic rock) at the Port Jefferson Ferry Dock, 102 West Broadway, at 7 p.m. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Film

‘Ice Cream in the Cupboard’

Cona Elder Law and the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Center present a free screening of Ice Cream in the Cupboard: A True Story of Early Onset Alzheimer’s at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Pat Moffett and industry experts at 7:30 p.m. Preceded by pizza and light refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Preregistration is required (no walk-ins) by calling Shannon at 390-5000.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world — everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

Extended! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Sept. 3. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Comedy of Errors from July 29 to Aug. 24 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Class Reunions

✴Port Jefferson (ELVHS) Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is planned for September 9 and 10, 2022. Please spread the word, and visit Facebook page “Port Jefferson(ELVHS) Class of 1972 50th Reunion” for details or e-mail [email protected]

✴Ward Melville High School Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is Oct 1. Please spread the word and visit Facebook page “Ward Melville High School Class 72 50th Reunion” for more information and purchasing tickets. For more information, email [email protected] or call 631-928-5684 and leave your name and contact information for any questions.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Nesconset Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its Nesconset Day street fair along Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 631-672-5197 for more information.

◆ Davis Town Meeting House Society seeks vendors for its Yard Sale & Craft Fair on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davis House, 263 Middle Country Rd., Coram. Rain date is Sept. 11. $25 per table. For an application, call Maryanne at 631-804-2256 or email: [email protected]

◆ Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks artisan craft & farmers market vendors for its 41st annual Country Fair on Sept. 17 and 18 from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details and an application, visit www.Hallockville.org/countryfair.

◆ Port Jefferson Lions Club seeks vendors for its 1st annual Car Show at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date is Sept. 25) Call Warren at 631-258-6165.

◆ Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket is sponsoring a Fall Craft Fair & Barn Sale on the Setauket Village Green (Main St. and Caroline Ave.) on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Limited spaces still available on the Village Green (10’x10’) and covered Carriage Shed (9’x18’). Reserve your spot at depasmarket.com. Questions? Call 631-806-4845.

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application.

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only) $50/space. Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application..

◆ Northport Arts Coalition seeks artists and musicians for its annual ArtWalk on Oct. 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. ArtWalk turns the entire Village of Northport into an immersive art experience. Artists in this juried event exhibit and sell their work in shops and offices while musicians serenade visitors on the streets. Artists will need to submit samples of their work to be considered for entry, and musicians will need to submit videos or recordings of live performances. The deadline to submit is Aug.21 and you’ll be notified by Sept. 1 if you’ve been accepted. Visit www.NorthportArts.org/ArtWalk.

◆ Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25a, Rocky Point seeks vendors to be a part of their annual October Festival on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for vendor participation of new items, no raffles is $35 per 10’ x 10’ space. Must supply own table and chairs. Visit www.thefishchurch.com Festivals and Events page.