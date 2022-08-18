Kids Korner: August 18 to August 25, 2022

PROGRAMS

Owl Prowl Thursday

Visit Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to meet and learn about some of their resident owls. Embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. Call 979-6344.

Dance Party

It’s time to dance! The Village of Port Jefferson concludes its Children Shows series at the Jill Nees Russell Performance Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with A Little Bit of Magic Dance Party on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Visit www.portjeff.com.

Candy Twisted Balloons

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, King Park presents The Candy Twisted Balloon Show on Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. Part of Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment, the show is a combination of comedy, crazy magic, and audience participation. You won’t want to miss the grand finale when Candy climbs inside the biggest balloon you have ever seen. $10 vehicle use fee. Call 269-4333 for more info.

Picture Book Making Workshop

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook presents a Children’s Picture Book Making Workshop with Bonnie Connelly for children ages 5 to 8 on Aug. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All needed materials will be provided. $20 per participant. To register, visit www.rebolicenter.org or call 751-7707.

Concert in the Park

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket concludes its summer program series with a Kids for Kids interactive concert by the LIYD Music Club on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. Meet at the Red Barn for a morning of fun in a beautiful place! Free. No registration necessary. Call 689-6146 for more information.

Build a Pirate Ship

Shiver me Tuesdays! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a Pirate Ship Workshop every Tuesday in August from 2 to 4 p.m. Adults and kids can design and build a unique pirate ship model from a variety of wooden materials and more during this drop-in program. Complete your craft with a Jolly Roger! Bring your imagination. Kids, bring your adults for supervision. Admission + $10 participant. Questions? Call 367-3418.

FILM

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Spider Man: No Way Home on Aug. 18 at 7:45 p.m. (rain date is Aug. 25). Free. Bring seating. No pets. Call 584-8510.

‘Encanto’

Northport-East Northport Community Drug and Alcohol Task Force will host a Family Movie Night at Northport Village Park on Aug. 18 at 8:30 p.m. with a free screening of Disney’s Encanto. Bring seating. First 50 attendees will receive a free lawn blanket. Call 516-361-6540 for more info.

‘Shark Tale’/’Finding Nemo’

The 5th annual Farmingville Flicks Movie Series continues with Finding Nemo on Aug. 18 and Moana on Aug. 25 at the Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville at dusk. Presented by Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. Bring seating. Free but registration is required by visiting www.farmingvillechamber.com.

‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’

The Cinema Arts Cenre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind on Aug. 21 at noon. The peaceful Valley of the Wind is nestled on the edge of the Toxic Forest and led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, whose love of all living things leads her into terrible danger, as she fights to restore balance between humans and nature. Featuring the voices of Alison Lohman, Uma Thurman, Patrick Stewart, Edward James Olmos and Shia LaBeouf. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children. Call 423-7610.

THEATER

‘Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical’

From Aug. 5 to Sept. 3, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smihtown will present Mo Willems’ Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical from Aug. 5 to Sept. 3 with one special performance on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. Trixie, her father, and her favorite stuffed bunny set off on a trip to the laundromat. The trip brings wonder, excitement and joy to the lively toddler until she realizes that she has lost Knuffle Bunny. Filled with adventure, song and dancing laundry, it’s the perfect show for a family-friendly outing! Tickets are $18. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.