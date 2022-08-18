Shelter Pet of the Week: Blaze

Shelter Pet of the Week

This week’s shelter pet is Blaze, a long time resident at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. A 9-year-old pit mix, he is a very protective dog and will need a home that can manage this. His trust can be easily bought with treats and a person he trusts doing the introductions. Once Blaze loves you, it is forever. He likes to play ball, carry toys around, go for walks, splash in the pool and, above all, eat! He is a regular tough guy until it’s cold and rainy, then he becomes a little baby. Blaze would be best suited to an adult only home with no other pets.

If you would like to meet Blaze, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.