Times … and dates: August 4 to August 11, 2022

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival concludes at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with L.I. Dance Consortium on Aug. 4, American Patchwork Quartet on Aug. 5, Orchestra L.I. with David Stewart Wiley on Aug. 6 and Bumper Jacksons on Aug. 7. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Thursday Aug. 4

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

The East Northport Fire Department, 1 9th Ave., East Northport will host its annual Fair tonight and Aug. 5 from 7 to 11 p.m. and Aug. 8 from 5 to 11 p.m. with carnival rides, games of chance and skill, live music, large selection of food and more. Free admission. Pay One Price ride bracelets $35. For more information, call 261-0360.

Historic Harbor Tour

Join the Northport Historical Society for a relaxing evening on the water. Your tour guide will share the rich history of Northport Harbor as you cruise along the waterfront for a new perspective on the Village. Then stay on at the dock for drinks and a little bite after your cruise. Boats will leave from Seymour’s Boatyard at 5:30 and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $60. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Kings Park Rocks

The Kings Park Chamber of Commerce will host a free outdoor summer concert, Kings Park Rocks, featuring Mike Del Guidice in the municipal lot on Main Street at 7:30 p.m. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. Questions? Call 269-7678.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with Captain Jack (Billy Joel tribute). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Friday Aug. 5

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

See Aug. 4 listing.

Time Capsule Ceremony

Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station will be burying a Time Capsule at 1 p.m. in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of Walt Whitman’s birth to be opened in 2069. The ceremony will also commemorate WWBA’s William T. Walter (1931-2020) . All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 427-5240.

First Friday at the Heckscher

Celebrate First Friday at the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by the Kenn Morr Band (Folk, Rock, Americana) beginning at 7 p.m. Free. Timed tickets available at the door, first-come, first-served. Call 380-3230 for more info.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by The Claudia Jacobs Band at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Motown concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Dr. K’s Motown Revue at 8 p.m. This outstanding band of musicians and singers take you on a realistic journey of the Motown sound, and make you want to sing along on every familiar song they play. They have kept the Motown sound true to its roots and each performance they do transports you back to another era … what a ride! Tickets are $49. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday Aug. 6

East Northport Fire Dept. Fair

See Aug. 4 listing.

WMHO’s Pop Up Saturday

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization continues its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center with a visit from Sweetbriar Nature Center from 2 to 4 p.m. and Silent Mind Tai Chi in the Inner Court from 3 to 4 p.m. Rain date is the following day. Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.

Old Burying Ground tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Old Burying Ground walking tour at 4 p.m. Established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, Huntington’s earliest public burying ground features stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs honoring Huntington’s residents and rich history. Tour begins at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main St., Huntington .Tickets are $15 adults, $5 children. For reservations, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Wooden Ships: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills & Nash at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Aug. 7

Rock & Roll Car Show

The Fabulous 50s-60s Nostalgia Car Club will hold Judy’s Run For Stroke Awareness and Prevention annual judged rock and roll car show fundraiser at the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Aug. 14. Fee is $10 per carload for spectators. For further information, call 252-9997 or visit www.judysrun.com

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Traditional Nature Walk from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. During this three-mile hike, you will be exploring nature in the woods and tall grass meadows of the southeastern section of the park. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 423-1770.

Suffolk County Seaglass Festival

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Suffolk County Seaglass Festival on Aug. 7 from 11 to 4 p.m. Come explore and celebrate the world of Sea Glass in this first-time event in Suffolk County with activities for all ages. Bring a shard of sea glass for Best in Show contest, view antique glass bottle & sea glass collections, create a pendant in a sea glass jewelry workshop, enjoy live Sea Shanty music performed by The Royal Yard, food trucks, scavenger hunt for kids and tour museum exhibitions. Tickets are $10, free for children ages 3 and under. Call 367-3418, www.cshwhalingmuseum.org

Earth,Wind & Sea art reception

Join Celebrate St. James for an art reception for its latest exhibit, Earth, Wind & Sea, at the Calderone Gallery of Fine Art, 176 Second St. St. James from 1 to 2 p.m. with an open house and tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 3-D exhibit featuring artists Marni Butchkoski, Kenneth Bernardini, Rhoda Angelier, Karen Celella and Nicole Garguilo, will run through Aug. 31. For more information, call 984-0201.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with Tom Manuel and Gospel Road at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 21, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s performance will be by The Brooklyn Bards (Irish music). Free. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday Aug. 8

Jersey Boys and Girls concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents a concert by Jersey Boys and Girls, a musical extravaganza honoring the iconic artists from the Garden State: Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Frankie Valli, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Lesley Gore and more, tonight and Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. Expect such hits as “Fly Me To The Moon,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “That’s Life!,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more. Tickets are $45. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Tuesday Aug. 9

Jersey Boys and Girls concert

See Aug. 8 listing.

Garden Club Meeting

The Three Village Garden Club will hold its’ monthly membership meeting at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket at 10 a.m. The program will be “Garden Bingo and Ice Cream Social.” New prospective members are welcome. For more information call 751-2743.

Garden talk

As part of its summer program series, Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket will present a talk on the importance of native plants and pollinators at the Red Barn at 11 a.m. Bring the kids and friends down to enjoy a fun and educational morning. Free. No registration necessary. For more information, call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

An evening of Goat Yoga

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown for a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $28 per person and all levels of yoga are welcome. Please bring a mat & towel. The first session will be open to children aged 7 to 17, accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration required via Eventbrite. For more information, call 265-6768.

20 Highview in concert

Join the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach for a Music under the Stars concert by 20 Highview from 7 to 9 p.m. A nine-piece powerhouse band specializing in dance classics with funk grooves, They will cover classics from the 60’s up to the present day. As this concert will be held outside, patrons should bring their own chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be on hand beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, call 585-9393.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s performance will by That 70s Band. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org

Wednesday Aug. 10

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 26. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. Questions? Call 929-3500 or visit www.eastwindlongisland.com

Summerfest Concerts

The Northport Chamber of Commerce continues off its August Summerfest Concert series at the Northport Village Park Bandshell, Northport with a performance by the Chaser (smooth jazz with R&B overtones) from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. For more info, call 754-3905.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by Ken McGorry & The Achievements. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday Aug. 11

Huntington Walking Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will host a Centers of Controversy guided walking tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Visits sites in central Huntington that gave rise over the centuries to scandals, lawsuits, and other controversies. Tour ends at Six Harbors Brewing Company. Tickets are $25, $20 members (drinks not included). Tours will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street, Huntington. Reservations are required. Call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistorical.org

Art of the Guitar Festival

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook kicks off the second annual John Monteleone Art of the Guitar Festival tonight at 6 p.m. with a reception, exhibit viewing and two concerts. The three day event will feature more than 18 musicians over the days and nights and include performances by Monteleone, Russell Malone Quartet, Anthony Wilson Trio, John Pizzarelli Trio, Tal Yahalom Quartet and Ratko Zjaca Duo with James Commack and a screening of the documentary The Chisels Are Calling. Call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org for festival schedule and ticket prices.

Vanderbilt Planetarium lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture with Eric K. Washington, a New York City-based independent historian, on the life of James H. Williams from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Washington’s lecture will draw heavily from his years of archival research and from his acclaimed 2019 book Boss of the Grips: The Life of James H. Williams and the Red Caps of Grand Central Terminal (Liveright Publishing). Tickets are $10 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series concludes at the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by The Gold Coast Orchestra (Motown). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Refugee at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Film

All Night 80s Slash-A-Thon

Retro Picture Show is back at the Cinema Arts Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington with an All Night 80s Slash-A-Thon on Aug. 6 at 9:30 p.m. with a special welcome back party in the Sky Room Cafe at 8 p.m., giveaways, merch table, raffle prizes and a free breakfast after the show for all who survive the entire night. Screenings include Child’s Play, Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI, The Slumber Party Massacre and Prom Night – all shown from vintage 35mm film prints. Tickets are $70, $60 members, Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘October Sky’

The Village of Port Jefferson closes out its Movies on the Harbor series at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a screening of .October Sky on Aug. 9 at dusk. Rain date is the next evening. Bring seating. Free. Call 473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

‘The Thing’

Save the date! In celebration of its 40th anniversary, John Carpenter’s The Thing will be screened at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington with new 4K restoration on Aug. 13 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors and students, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world—everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Comedy of Errors from July 29 to Aug. 24 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. Read review in next week’s paper!