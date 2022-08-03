Superintendent Losquadro, Councilman LaValle announce $2.1-million Selden paving project completion

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilman Kevin LaValle have announced the completion of a 19-road, $2.1-million paving project in the vicinity of Magnolia Drive and Dare Road in Selden.

Prior to paving eight roadways, crews completed extensive concrete improvements, inspecting and installing new drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete curbing and aprons. Roadways resurfaced include: 13th Street, 15th Street, Chuck Lane, Dare Road, David Drive, Edna Lane, Elizabeth Court, Gerta Court, Glen Way, Magnolia Drive, Martha Lane, Nancy Place, Oak Place, Old Selden Stage Road, Paul Drive, Richard Road, Samuels Lane, Sandy Lane, and Walter Court. The total cost for this paving project was approximately $2.1 million.

“As part of the prep work for the road resurfacing, crews spent several weeks in the area rebuilding nearly every drain within this paving project due to structural damage,” said Superintendent Losquadro. “In addition to enjoying smoother, safer roadways, residents will be relieved to find that any existing flooding issues were alleviated with the drainage work.”

Councilman LaValle said, “The Town’s investment in infrastructure improvements makes our roads safer for everyone. I thank Superintendent Losquadro and the men and women of the Highway Department for the important work they do all year round for the residents in Council District 3 and throughout the Town.”