Times … and dates: April 4 to April 11, 2024

Thursday April 4

Necklace Workshop

Huntington Historical Society will present a Personalized Necklace Workshop with Jen Salta at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Choose from a variety of shaped pendants to customize in your own texture and add a name, initial or some words of affirmation. Students will get to choose from a variety of natural gemstones beads to add to their 18” finished necklace. Fee is $65, $60 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Charlie Parker with Strings Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a Charlie Parker with Strings featuring the Jazz Loft Big Band, a 12 piece Jazz Orchestra directed by Jazz Loft Director, Tom Manuel and featuring Chris Donohue and Dayna Sean Stephens tonight and April 6 at 7 p.m. A third concert will be held at SBU’s Staller Center on April 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students, $25 children, under age 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday April 5

Charlie Parker with Strings Concert

See April 4 listing.

Tea with a Spot of History

In partnership with the Three Village Historical Society, the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook hosts a Tea with a Spot of History event at 1 p.m. The Smithtown Stitchers will explore the history, the art, the family, and the community of quilting while participants enjoy a mid-afternoon tea party featuring an assortment of delicious scones by Premiere Pastry in Stony Brook. All day admission to the galleries at the Long Island Museum is included following the program. Tickets are $20 per person. To order, visit www.tvhs.org.

Friday Food Truck Fest

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North County Road, Setauket hosts a Friday Food Truck Fest tonight, April 12, 19 and 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. Grab a delicious dinner, pull up a picnic table, and hang out with friends and neighbors. The historic house will be open for free tours during the event. 631-751-3730

Hoops for Heroes

Hauppague High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge will host a Hoops for Heroes fundraiser at 6 p.m. Join the Hauppauge School District staff along with Hauppauge Fire Department, Central Islip-Hauppauge Volunteer Ambulance Corps., SCPD and NYPD for a fame of basketball, free throw contest, food, music and fun at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. 631-265-3630

Sound Symphony Orchestra Concert

John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd,, Port Jefferson Station will host a concert by the Sound Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Directed by Maestro Dorothy Savitch, the program will include works by Beethoven, Boulanger and Barber. Admission at the door is $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, children under 12, veterans and active military free. www.soundsymphony.org.

An Evening of Military Bridge

Union United Methodist Church, 1018 Pulaski Rd, East Northport hosts an evening of Military Bridge at 7 p.m. Get a table of 4 together or come by yourself. Tickets are $15 per person. For reservations and additional information, call Carolyn at 631-368 –7911.

Saturday April 6

Charlie Parker with Strings Concert

See April 4 listing.

Whaling Museum Walking Tour

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Democracy on Main Street Walking Tour at 11 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Explore the lives of Cold Spring Harbor residents during the nineteenth century and discover a local history of women’s rights and opportunities, community gathering, and civic participation. The final stop on the tour is Preservation Long Island’s Exhibition at the Old Methodist Church, where educators will introduce participants to the Voices and Votes exhibition. Visitors are welcome to stay and explore the gallery at the end of the tour. Cost is $25 per person. Advance registration required by visiting www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. Rain date is April 7. 631-367-3418.

St. James Has Talent

Celebrate St. James presents St. James Has Talent at Nesaquake Middle School, 479 Edgewood Ave., St. James at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. The event will feature local St. James talent, Paul Anthony, Lighthouse Theatre, Somehow Sorry, John Zollo, Turtlehead, The Algo-Rhythms, David Weiss, Eric Haft, Stevie GB and much more. Tickets are $30 adults, $20 seniors and children under the age of 18. Proceeds will benefit the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center. To order, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 631-984-0201.

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with The Becker/Lessard Guitar Duo at 6 p.m. The two musicians have played extensively as a both duo and part of the Artesian Guitar Quartet for over ten years, including concerts in Canada, United States and England. Free. 631-655-7798

Celebrating 80s rock

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents a night of live music celebrating 80s rock music with Mötley Crüe tribute band Crüecified and Poison tribute band Get Poison’d at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person at www.smithtownpac.org.

Patti Lupone in Concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Patti Lupone: A Life in Notes on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Stage and screen icon Patti LuPone makes a triumphant return with her latest show, described as a “personal musical memoir.” Tickets range from $72 to $115. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday April 7

Setauket St. Baldrick’s Event

VFW Post 3054, 8 Jones St., Setauket will host the Three Village Dad’s annual St. Baldrick’s event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go bald for a better tomorrow! Featuring food by Chico’s Tex Mex, Vincent’s Pizza, Heavyweight’s Wings and Burgers, music by Mike’s Sounds Alive and haircuts by Rockabilly Barbers. $25 per person. Proceeds will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Jazz at the Conklin Barn

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a jazz concert featuring the Vince Scudieri Quartet at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Free admission but registration required by visiting huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045

Damaged Goods in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Damaged Goods from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Colin Carr Concert & Gala

Put on your Sunday best and join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a Gala with renowned cellist Colin Carr from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy two performances by Colin Carr followed by a short talk from the musician. Champagne will be served. Dress code will be formal. By ticket only. $45 per person. To order, call visit www.rebolicenter.org. 631-751-7707

Monday April 8

Solar Eclipse Viewing

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park will host an education table with glasses and information about the solar eclipse viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. Environmental educators will partner with professors and graduate students from Stony Brook University’s Geosciences and Astronomy and Planetary Sciences departments to educate park patrons during the eclipse event. Free. 631-581-1072

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Suzanne Johnson, president of the Rocky Point Historical Society. All are welcome. For more information, call 631-744-6952.

Tuesday April 9

TV Garden Club Meeting

Three Village Garden Club will hold a meeting at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket starting at 11 a.m. with a general membership meeting, followed by a lunch break at noon (Please bring your own lunch. Beverages are provided) and a program on garden photography at 1 p.m. The presenter will share her nature photographs and discuss her techniques. All are welcome to attend.

NSJC Social Club Event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to special performance by the Antiquity Barbershop Quartet in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-373

Comedy Night at the Engeman

Join the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport for a night of comedy starting at 8 p.m.. Come have some laughs, enjoy some cocktails, and listen to some very funny comedians! Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday April 10

Volunteer Fair

Make a difference! Drop by the Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport for a Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet representatives from local organizations that are actively seeking volunteers. Questions? Call 631-261-6930.

Thursday April 11

Senior Fair

Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Road, Selden will host a Senior Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Receive Medicare enrollment assistance, and visit with wellness, leisure, volunteer and senior housing organizations, as well as safety, healthcare, legal and caregiver support agencies. Fair is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Questions? Call 631-585-9393.

Art History Lecture

Join the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook for a free Art History Lecture with award winning artist and art history aficionado, Kevin McEvoy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Light snacks will be served. No reservations are required to attend. Seating will be first come, first serve. 631-751-7707

The Timeline of Food

Diane Schwindt, the resident historic cook at the Ketcham Inn Museum in Center Moriches presents a lively lecture, The Timeline of Food, at the North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham at 7 p.m. From caveman to fast food and a lot in between … explore moments in time that changed the course of food history. A display of authentic historic hearth ware will be discussed, concluding with food samples. A fun-filled evening of surprising facts that will leave you hungry for more! Open to all. Please register by calling 631-929-4488.

Film

‘The Big Year’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a viewing of The Big Year starring Steve Martin, Jack Black, and Owen Wilson on April 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to reserve your seat.

‘Flipside’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its Spring season with a screening of Flipside at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on April 8 at 7 p.m. When filmmaker Chris Wilcha revisits the record store he worked at as a teenager in New Jersey, he finds the once-thriving bastion of music and weirdness from his youth slowly falling apart and out of touch with the times. Flipside documents his tragicomic attempt to revive the store while revisiting other documentary projects he has abandoned over the years. Followed by a Q&A with Chris Wilcha. Tickets are $10 at the door or in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘Jersey Boys’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to May 26. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Murder on the Orient Express, a thrilling mystery about the most infamous case of one of fiction’s most famous detectives, from April 6 to May 4. Murder and mayhem await renowned investigator Hercule Poirot as he boards a train filled with treachery and intrigue. Featuring a shadowy American, a train full of suspects, a notebook’s worth of alibis, and a singular Belgian sleuth whose mustache twitches at murder, all aboard the Orient Express! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Head Over Heels’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Head Over Heels, a musical by James Magruder and Jeff Whitty at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden on April 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7:30 p.m., and April 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. A mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan rompabout a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom. Admission is $15 adults, $10 veterans and students 16 years of age or younger. SCCC students with current ID receive two free tickets. To order, visit https://sunysuffolk.edu/spotlight or call 631-451-4163

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.