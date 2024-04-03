Shirley woman caught driving with 52 license suspensions

Suffolk County Police arrested a woman in Shirley on April 3 for driving with 52 license suspensions.

A Highway Patrol officer initiated a traffic stop on eastbound Sunrise Highway at Exit 58 after Kaylyn Snyder was observed driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty that did not have a rear license plate at approximately 1 a.m. Upon further investigation, it was determined Snyder has 52 license suspensions that were issued on 13 dates.

Snyder, 37, of Shirley, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of aMotor Vehicle 1st Degree, a felony. She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date. The Jeep was impounded.