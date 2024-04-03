‘Gone With the Wind’ returns to the big screen

Fathom’s Big Screen Classics series continues with the landmark 1939 drama Gone With The Wind — returning to select theaters nationwide in honor of its 85th anniversary on April 7, 8, and 10.

Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia de Havilland and Hattie McDaniel star in this classic epic of the American South. On the eve of the American Civil War, rich, beautiful and self-centered Scarlett O’Hara (Leigh, in her Oscar®-winning role) has everything she could want—except Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard). But as the war devastates the South, Scarlett discovers the strength within herself to protect her family and rebuild her life. Through everything, she longs for Ashley, seemingly unaware that she is already married to the man she really loves (Gable) — and who truly loves her — until she finally drives him away. Only then does Scarlett realize what she has lost…and decides to win him back.

Recognized as one of the greatest films of all time, Gone With The Wind is the winner of eight Academy Awards® (plus two special achievement Oscars), including honors for Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director for Victor Fleming, Best Actor for Clark Gable, Best Actress for Vivien Leigh, and Best Supporting Actress for Hattie McDaniel.

Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by fan-favorite film historian Leonard Maltin, discussing the tremendous impact that Gone With The Wind continues to have on both cinema and culture over eight decades after its original release.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Loews Stony Brook 17, Showcase Cinema de lux in Farmingdale, Regal UA in Farmingdale, and Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.