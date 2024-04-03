Kids Korner: April 4 to 11, 2024

PROGRAMS

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 18, 25 and June 1 at 11 a.m. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

Family Hour Sunday

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts a special Family Hour Sunday in both Spanish and English on April 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with educators Tami Wood and Karina Giménez. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects. $10 per child, adults free. Registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

Sunday Funday: Amazing Axolotls

Swim on over to Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown to see adorable aquatic salamanders called axolotls on April 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will meet several axolotls and learn all about their unique adaptations through fun activities. Create a cool axolotl craft to take home. $15 per child $5 per adult. Register in advance at www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

STEM Exploration Day

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank in partnership with the 9th Suffolk Cadet Squadron, Civil Air Patrol hosts a STEM Exploration Day on April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy hands-on activities such as building your own comet, launching rockets, riding a hoverboard, and various demonstrations including model aircraft flights. This event is free and available to all ages. Questions? Call 631-852-4600.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on April 8 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

THEATER

‘Alice in Wonderland’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport present’s Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland from March 23 to April 28. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit c

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a perennial favorite, The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, from April 13 to 27. “Over the hill and through the garden …” That mischievous rabbit Peter just can’t stay out of the McGregors’ garden! But with help from his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter learns the power of sharing and caring. Tickets are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Toy Story 2’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Toy Story 2 on April 7 at noon. This comedy-adventure picks up as Andy heads off to Cowboy Camp, leaving his toys to their own devices. Things shift into high gear when toy collector Al McWhiggin kidnaps Woody Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.