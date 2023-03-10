Home Arts & Entertainment Time to spring forward! Daylight Saving Time begins March 12
Get ready to lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of daylight! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. That’s when you’ll move your clocks forward by one hour and “spring forward.” The event is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 5 this year.