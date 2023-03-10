Time to spring forward! Daylight Saving Time begins March 12

Time to spring forward! Daylight Saving Time begins March 12

by -
0 4
Daylight Saving Time. METRO photo

Get ready to lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of daylight! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12. That’s when you’ll move your clocks forward by one hour and “spring forward.” The event is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 5 this year.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 4

0 26

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply