Smithtown HIstorical Society’s Irish Luck on the Farm postponed to March 18

This event has been postponed from March 11 to March 18 due to the weather

The Smithtown Historical Society will hold its annual Irish Luck on the Farm event at the Roseneath Cottage, 239 Middle Country Road, Smithtown on Saturday, March 18 from noon to 3 p.m. Experience fun for all ages with a walk-through petting zoo, traditional Irish step dancing performances, and other celebrations of Irish heritage. Entry fee is $5 per person. Questions? Call 631-265-6768.