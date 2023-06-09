Thousands come out to celebrate Smithtown Festival Day

1 of 7

By Daniel Febrizio

On Sunday, June 4, the community gathered for the 33rd annual Smithtown Festival Day presented by the Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce. Thousands walked up and down Main Street to interact with a wide variety of vendors and exhibitors.

Families with children could stop at a side street with an inflatable axe-throwing target game and a variety of different bounce houses. Food vendors like Mister Softee, Philly Pretzel Factory, and G&L Gyro were in attendance for hungry visitors. Dozens gathered around a Marine recruitment stand that had a pull-up bar where people could earn prizes for successfully reaching certain pull-up thresholds.

Other vendors in attendance included Hope for Cleo Animal Rescue, Pet Supplies Plus, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Smithtown Picture Frame, Podcat Farms, Mathnasium, Freebird Henna, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Acupuncture Wellness Services, KP Dance Center, Brotherhood for the Fallen, and American Legion.