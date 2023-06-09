Man killed and another seriously injured in Smithtown motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and seriously injured another man in Smithtown on June 8.

Michael Bittleman was driving a 2018 Nissan westbound on Middle Country Road, near Highway Place, when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an eastbound 1989 Mercedes Benz in a head on collision at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Bittleman, 36, of East Northport, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Mercedes, John Zeumer, 63, of St. James, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.