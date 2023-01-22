Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘Something Rotten!’

Open cast call

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold auditions for the musical farce Something Rotten! on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Seeking to cast strong singer/actor/dancers ages 16 and older. Please prepare 32 bars from the song of your choice; bring sheet music in the proper key; accompanist provided. You may sing from the score. Be prepared to dance. Bring headshot/resume if available. Performances will run from May 20 to June 24.

For more information, visit www.theatrethree.com/auditions.html.