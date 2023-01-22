Spaghetti dinner fundraiser heads to Smithtown

Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown invites the community to a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in the Church Social Hall on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs, salad, dessert, coffee and tea. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 per child ages 11 and under. Cash bar (wine, beer, soda) and take out available. For reservations, please call Joanne at 631-332-1449.