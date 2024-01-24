‘The Wizard of Oz’ heads to the big screen Jan. 28, 29 and 31

Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics 2024 kicks off with the beloved 1939 fantasy The Wizard of Oz returning to select theaters nationwide in honor of its 85th anniversary on Jan. 28, 29, and 31.

In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” Dorothy’s dream comes true when she, her dog Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Unfortunately, she makes a mortal enemy of the Wicked Witch of the West when the house falls on her sister. Now, befriended by a scarecrow without a brain, a tin man with no heart and a cowardly lion, and protected by a pair of enchanted ruby slipper, Dorothy sets off along a yellow brick road for the Emerald City to beseech the all-powerful Wizard of Oz for his help to return home.

The Wizard of Oz received five Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture (Outstanding Production), and captured two Oscars®—Best Song (“Over the Rainbow”) and Best Original Score — plus a special award for Outstanding Juvenile Performance by Judy Garland.

Each screening includes an exclusive introduction by acclaimed film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, shedding light on the groundbreaking film’s incredible legacy and lasting impact—both on cinema and pop culture.

Locally the film will be screened at AMC Stony Brook 17, Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale and Regal UA Farmingdale. For tickets, visit www.fathomevents.com.