Times and dates: January 25 to February 1, 2024

Thursday January 25

Library Book Sale

Center Moriches Free Public Library, 235 Main St., Center Moriches will hold an Antique, Vintage, and Premium Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library today from 2 to 8 p.m., Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds benefit Library. 631-438-6972

Beyond the Book Club

Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor continues its Beyond the Book Club series with The Soul of the Octopus at 6:30 p.m. Can an animal — not to mention an invertebrate — possess intelligence? Consciousness? A soul? These are some of the questions author Sy Montgomery tackles in her emotional and enlightening portrait of one of the ocean’s most fascinating creatures — the octopus. Explore historical documents from the museum’s collection that reveal how 19th century whalers viewed whales and discover how these views have changed over time. $15 per participant. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Friday January 26

Coffee House concert

Celebrate St. James continues its Coffee House series at the St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James with John Zollo featuring the songs of Tony Bennett at 7 p.m. with special coffee beverages, tea and sweet treats. Tickets are $25, $20 members. For tickets, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

American Heritage Night

Kings Park Heritage Museum, RJO Intermediate School auditorium, 101 Church St., Kings park presents American Heritage Night at 7 p.m. Featuring the Big Band sounds of The Gold Coast Jazz Band with a guest performance by Robert Levey II. Free admission. 631-269-3305, www.kpheritagemuseum.net

Symphony Orchestra concert

The Northport Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Eric Mahl, will present a classical music concert titled Storytelling at Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport at 8 p.m. The concert will feature “Scheherazade” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov and “Magnolias” by Robert Nathaniel Dett. Tickets are $15.www.northportsymphony.org.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday January 27

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

Port Jefferson Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents the 5th annual Port Jefferson Ice Festival today and Jan. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy ice sculptures throughout the village along with live music, dance performances, ice skating demos, live ice carvings by Rich Daly, character photo opportunities, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Rain dates are Feb. 3 and 4. 631-473-1414

Rock N Raptors fundraiser

Sweetbriar Nature Center will hold a Rock N Raptors fundraiser at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket from 2 to 6 p.m. with live music, raptor presentations, raffles, games, food and more. Musical guests include 45 RPM, Screamer of the Week (Classic New Wave) and an acoustic duet with George Tebbitt and Mike Green of Beyond Fab. Tickets are $25 per person, children under 12 free. To order, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Ceramics fundraiser

Join the Art League of Long Island for a Ceramics Department Fundraiser at Vanderbilt Elementary School, 350 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills at 5 p.m. Titled Made with Mud, Kissed by Fire, the event will feature raffles, an auction, and hors-doeuvres for you to enjoy while helping the Art League enhance and maintain the facilities and equipment in their ceramic studios. $55 admission fee includes a small bowl to go home with. Register at www.artleagueli.org. 631-462-5400

Sunday January 28

Port Jefferson Ice Festival

See Jan 27 listing.

Le Petit Salon concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Le Petit Salon de Musique classical concert featuring soprano Rachel Schutz and pianist Andrea Christie at 2 p.m. Titled Silence the program will include works by Morfydd Owen, Grace Williams, Margaret Bonds, Thomas Osborne and Sergei Rachmaninov. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 students $10 ages 12 and under at the door. To purchase in advance, visit www.lepetitsalon.org. 631-751-0297

Ken McGorry in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Ken McGorry and the Achievements from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday January 29

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday January 30

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by the barbershop quartet “Once Upon a Time” — 100 years of combined singing experience, entertaining audiences all around Long Island — in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Wednesday January 31

No events listed for this day.

Thursday February 1

Unsung Heroes program

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station kicks off Black History month with a program titled Unsung Heroes: Segregated Military Units from 7 to 8 p.m. Learn about history of the African American units that bravely served their country in the face of discrimination. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to register.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert featuring The Jazz Loft Big Band, a 7-piece big band directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children and children under 5 years old are free. To order tickets, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Film

‘Joke Man’

Join the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook for a special screening of Jackie Martling’s Joke Man on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. Famous for being the head writer of the Howard Stern show for 15 years and infamous for leaving that position, Martling’s life story is fascinating, funny, and heartwarming. Joke Man is a universal story of self-discovery and the how humor is one of the keys to happiness. Followed by a Q&A with Jacki Martling. Tickets are $35 per person and includes admission to the Hall of Fame museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

‘I Remember Mama’

Celebrate St. James continues its Classic Movie Series with a screening of I Remember Mama at the St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. The 1948 film follows a young writer recalls her ups and downs of growing up as one of four children to Norwegian immigrant parents in 1910s San Francisco. Tickets are $25, $20 seniors. To register, call 631-984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

‘Toxic Beauty’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington and Green Inside and Out present a special screening of Toxic Beauty on Jan. 28 at 2:30 p.m. The documentary reveals the truth about harmful health consequences of chemicals found in everyday beauty products, the huge corporations that knowingly use them and the lack of governmental regulations to protect consumers and follows the class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and the plaintiffs. Preceded by a panel discussion regarding the Toxic Free Cosmetics Act. Tickets are $16, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610

Theater

‘The Gin Game’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson presents D.L. Colburn’s The Gin Game from Jan. 13 to Feb. 3. A fierce battle of wits and wills is revealed as a mismatched pair in a retirement facility inadvertently reveal their hearts as they show their hands in increasingly combative rounds of gin rummy. Poignant, powerful, and heartbreakingly honest, The Gin Game shows that secrets held close to the vest are not safe from being put on the table. The production stars Theatre Three veterans Bradlee and Marci Bing. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life, from Jan. 18 to March 3. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B13.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main Street, Port Jefferson presents a production of (Mostly) True Things on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. with stories on the theme Sucker For Love about those times we go to extremes, abandon reason and take big leaps because of love. Four storytellers will compete to win the audience’s choice for the biggest “sucker for love.” Also 3 of the stories will include subtle little lies, but all the stories are otherwise true. The audience gets to question the storytellers, then vote for the person they think told it straight. Tickets are $20 online at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door (cash only).

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 28. 631-802-2160

Class Reunions

•Centereach High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on April 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, email Jean Ann Renzulli at [email protected].

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected]