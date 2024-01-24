Kids Korner: Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps in Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will host a First Steps into Nature program titled Discover Your Senses: Camouflage, Sounds, Textures, & 5 Senses on Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 will learn about nature through hands on activities, music, crafts, stories and gain a greater appreciation of nature and wildlife while having fun. $20 per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Growing Up Wild

Town of Brookhaven continues its nature programs series at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai with Growing Up Wild on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Children ages 3 to 6 with a parent or caregiver will enjoy learning about nature through story time and a related craft or activity. Free but registration required by emailing [email protected].

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

Erupting Volcanoes

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program titled Erupting Volcanos on Feb. 1 from 10 :30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or caregiver will enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, call 631-269-4333.

Night at the Museum

Explore, learn, and lay after hours at the Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson during its Night at the Museum event on Feb. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. Children in grades 2 to 5 will enjoy pizza, play at the museum after-hours and participate in a fun STEM-themed activity. $40 per child. To register, visit www.longislandexplorium.org. 631-331-3277

THEATER

‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr. returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Jan. 27 to March 3. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

Children’s theater continues at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Jack and the Beanstalk — or The Boy Who Cried “Giant!” from Jan. 20 to Feb. 3. A handful of magic beans starts our hero and his best friend, Filpail the Cow, on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the Castle in the Sky with Jack as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Wizard of Oz on Jan. 28 at noon. In this classic musical fantasy, a young Kansas farm girl dreams of a land “somewhere over the rainbow.” Dorothy’s dream comes true when she, her dog, Toto, and her family’s house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

DANCE

‘Swan Lake Act II’

Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Road, Ronkonkoma will present a performance of Swan Lake Act II on Feb 7 at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. Dazzling white and beautiful best describe the second act of the most classical of all classical ballets: Swan Lake, choreographed to Tchaikovsky’s brilliant music. Tickets are $20 adult, $10 senior citizen, $10 children. To order, call 631-737-1984 or visit www.balletlongisland.com