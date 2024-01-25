Traffic Court Forum: What do I do if I receive a speeding ticket? Do I plead guilty?

By Shannon L. Malone, Esq.

Many of our clients have been inquiring about how traffic summons is being handled in Suffolk County, in particular, speeding tickets; the answers to these questions, depending on where in the county the ticket was received, tickets being prosecuted in the village in town, courts across Long Island may not be handled in the same way as those received elsewhere.

How is a speeding ticket handled if received in one of the five western towns of Suffolk County, Long Island?

For example, suppose you receive a ticket for speeding in the five western towns, Huntington, Smithtown Babylon Islip in Brookhaven, and not in an incorporated village, such as Head of the Harbor, Port Jefferson, Nissequogue, Islandia, and others. In that case, your case will be prosecuted in the central traffic court on Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge in the H Lee Dennison building. The Suffolk County traffic and parking violations agency works in many ways, like the Department of Motor Vehicles.

How is the speeding ticket handled if received in an incorporated village or one of the eastern towns on Long Island?

Suppose you receive a speeding ticket in an incorporated village or one of the towns on the east end of Suffolk County, such as Riverhead, Southampton, East Hampton, or Southold. Your case will be prosecuted in the local court in that village or town.

Each of these courts has its own rules concerning personal appearances; however, since the district attorney’s office in Suffolk County prosecutes speeding tickets and other moving violations, the same rules governing what dispositions of your ticket are possible in the traffic court in Hauppauge might not prevail. Specific plea-bargaining guidelines bind the prosecutors in the traffic court, while the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office has its flexible guidelines.

Take-Away

It is important that your attorney is fully aware of the different prosecutorial guidelines that are in place in the particular court where your speeding ticket is pending. Many law-abiding individuals tend to plead guilty instinctively, especially if it’s their first ticket. However, pleading guilty can result in a heavy fine, a possible increase in your car insurance rates, and as many as 6 to 11 points on your driving license.

Shannon L. Malone, Esq. is an Associate Attorney at Glynn Mercep Purcell and Morrison LLP in Setauket. She graduated from Touro Law, where she wrote and served as an editor of the Touro Law Review. Ms. Malone is a proud Stony Brook University alumna.