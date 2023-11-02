The Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s 33rd annual Halloween Festival a spooky success
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) hosted their 33rdAnnual Halloween Festival on Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Stony Brook Village. The festival was a huge success and brought more families than ever to the Village Center to celebrate Halloween.
Families enjoyed music from WALK 97.5, trick-or-treating throughout Stony Brook Village Center, dancing with Monster Merlin and games for children.
WMHO announced their 33rd Annual Scarecrow Competition winners during the festival. The winners are as follows:
Category A- Professional
1st Place – #310 Nightmare Before Christmas
2nd Place – #111 Grim
Category B – Adult and Family
1st Place – #305 Mr. Margaritaville
2nd Place – #301 Edgar Allen Scare-Poe
3rd Place – #102 On Wednesdays, We Wear Pink
Category C – Children
1st Place – #206 Barbie: You Can Be Anything
2nd Place – #303 Bubblegum Witch
3rd Place – #110 Barbie
This event was sponsored by Long Island Speech, Green Towers Group, News 12 Long Island, Goldfish Swim School, Dr. Robert Quilty, Ph.D and Dr. Rocco Morelli, DDS.