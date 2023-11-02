Times … and dates: November 2 to November 9, 2023

Thursday Nov. 2

Watercolor Workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an Intermediate Watercolor Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High Street, Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Artist Linda Salta will lead the class in a colorful fun pet portrait in watercolor. Come to class with watercolor paper 140 pd pad, brushes and watercolor paint of your choice. Fee is $35, $30 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a lecture titled ‘Immigrants and the Evolution of the American Landscape’ at 7 p.m. Guest speaker Wambui Ippolito, an award-winning landscape designer and author, will discuss the contributions immigrants have made to the American landscape. $10 per person, free for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday Nov. 3

First Friday at the Heckscher

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series tonight during extended viewing hours from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions and enjoy a special performances by the Kenn Morr Band beginning at 7 p.m. Free admission. 631-380-3230.

Chinese Auction Fundraiser

Centereach Fire Department, 9 South Washington Ave., Centereach will host a Chinese Auction Fundraiser for Sachem Community Youth Services with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Calling begins at 7:45 p.m. Over 175 new prizes. $10 admission per person includes 1 sheet of 25 tickets and coffee and cake. Please no one under 8 years of age. For more information, call 631-585-1811.

Military Bridge Night

Union United Methodist Church, 1018 Pulaski Rd., East Northport will host an evening of Military Bridge at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Get a table of 4 together or come by yourself. Practice hands will be played. No experience needed. $15 per person. For reservations or more information, call 631-368–7911.

Game Night in St. James

Celebrate St. James hosts an adult Game Night at the Calderone Theatre, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy board games, card games, light refreshments and a coffee bar by Cafe Zelaia. $10 donation. For tickets, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Evan + Zane in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road Stony Brook welcomes Evan + Zane to the Recital Hall at 8 p.m. The star studded duo of actor/singer Evan Rachel Wood and guitarist/singer-songwriter Zane Carney make a great team, taking deep dives into music that you will know and love. Tickets range from $33 to $60. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com

Alex Voz heads to Theatre Three

Mentalist and magician Alex Voz takes the stage at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. Hailed as the BEST NYC magic show, don’t miss this ‘extra-ordinary’ night of MAGIC! Tickets are $59. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday Nov. 4

Christmas Craft Fair

Integrity Church, 1 Old Dock Road, Yaphank hosts its annual Christmas Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free photos with Santa, food trucks, and a magical talking Christmas tree. Shop from over 50 local vendors selling items such as home decor, Christmas ornaments, holiday gifts and more during this outdoor event. Rain date is Nov. 11. 631-840-7823

Scandinavian Bazaar

Loyal Lodge #252 Sons of Norway will host a Scandinavian Bazaar at St. James Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 230 Second Ave., St. James from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be represented with Scandinavian decorative and household items, baked goods, food, and authentic Scandinavian raffle items. Lunch and snacks will also be available. 631-862-8017

Holiday Craft Fair

Wading River School, 1900 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River hosts a Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Get your holiday shopping done all in one place! Family fun event will include local vendors of various crafts and food items, plus raffles, snacks for purchase and photos with Santa! 631-680-9881

Holiday Craft Fair

Time to start your holiday shopping! The Mother’s Guild at St. Anthony’s High School, 275 Wolf Hill Road, Melville host their annual craft fair with over 200 unique vendors and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-271-2020

‘Us and Floyd’ in concert

Join “Us and Floyd” in concert at the Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a dazzling combination of live music and laser lights. The band will perform live and in sync with two of the planetarium’s stunning Pink Floyd laser light shows: The Wall Laser Show, featuring hits from Dark Side of the Moon at 7 p.m. and Dark Side of the Moon Laser Show, featuring hits from The Wall at 9 p.m. Tickets in advance are $30 adults, $25 children under 15 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org, $35 adults, $30 children under 15 at the door.

An Evening of Comedy

The Long Island Comedy Festival returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 8 p.m. with stand-ups Paul Anthony, Megan Hanley, Jack Adam, Rob Falcone and Mick Thomas. Tickets are $59. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Nov. 5

Bald Hill Car Show

Long Island Cars” will present the “Best Cars on Long Island” Car Show & Swap Meet at the Catholic Health Ampitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane in Farmingville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classic and collectible automobiles including street rods, muscle cars, antiques, exotics and imports compete in this judged event with impressive trophies awarded in over fifty classes from stock to modified. The event will also feature a swap meet, live music by The Fugitives plus food and refreshments. Rain date is Nov. 12. Admission is $10, under 12 years are free; free parking. 631-567-5898, www.LongIslandCars.com.

Masterwork Conversations

North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham presents Masterwork Conversations: “Art as Antidote To AI” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Pianists Vlada Yaneva and Matthew Harrison celebrate the musical art of composers Stravinsky, Mozart, Beethoven, and others. The creativity and compositions of these masters of sound transcend time with creativity that will never be found in the mashups of AI. No registration required. Open to all. For more information, call 631-929-4488 x 230.

Monday Nov. 6

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Tuesday Nov. 7

University Orchestra Concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a concert by the University Orchestra on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the program includes works by Britten, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Coleridge-Taylor and Borodinwith featured soloist Eeva-Liina Luukkanen on violin, the winner of the 2023 Stony Brook University Undergraduate Concerto Competition. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 seniors and students To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Wednesday Nov. 8

No events listed for this day.

Thursday Nov. 9

Book signing at The Atelier

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield Suite 9, St. James will host a book signing for artist Anthony Davis from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Davis will sign copies of his debut novel, Painted Implications, during the opening reception for the Atelier Invitational — A Juried Show for GuestArtists. 631-250-9009

Talks Over Tea

Join the Huntington Historical Society at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 2 to 4 p.m. for Talks Over Tea: Preserving the Huntington Historical Society Collection with Curator and Collections Manager, Emily Werner. A selection of objects from the Society’s collection that have not been exhibited recently will be on display for attendees to view up close. Cost is $15 per person, $10 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook hosts a CD Release Concert with Marty Isenberg from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Isenberg on bass, Sami Stevens on vocals, Sean Nowell on saxophone, Ric Becker on trombone, Marta Sanchez on piano, Alicyn Yaffee on guitar, and Rodrigo Recabarren on drums. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 chilren at www.thejazzloft.org.

Theater

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical now extended to Nov. 5. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present The Play That Goes Wrong at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. An unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective, and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call. General admission tickets are $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets, call 631-451-4163.

‘Elf The Musical’

The Community Playhouse of Northport kicks off the holiday season with a main stage production of Elf the Musical at the Brosnan Theater, 158 Laurel Avenue, Northport on Nov. 9, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12 and 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The Sunday performances will include a meet the cast (Santa and company!) at 1:30 pm. To order visit www.communityplayhousenorthport.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. All seats are $25 in November. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children in December. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Film

‘Godzilla’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntingon presents a special screening of Godzilla (1954) on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. A remarkably humane and melancholy drama, the film was made in Japan at a time when the country was reeling from nuclear attack and H-bomb testing in the Pacific. Its rampaging radioactive beast, the poignant embodiment of an entire population’s fears, became a beloved international icon of destruction, spawning almost thirty sequels. Tickets are $15, $10 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

‘Maestra’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of Maestra at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The documentary follows several women from around the world as they compete in the only all-women competition for conductors. Followed by a Q&A with guest speaker Maggie Contreras, Director via Zoom and Mélisse Brunet, conductor and subject in the film in-person. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffersondocumentaryseries.com

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].