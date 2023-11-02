Jazz bassist Lloyd Trotman to be posthumously honored with the ‘Sideman’ award Nov. 3

Everyone knows that iconic bass riff at the beginning of the hit song “Stand by Me.” That’s the musical imprint of the late bassist Lloyd Trotman (May 25, 1923 – October 3, 2007) who was the house sideman for Atlantic Records. Trotman played with Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn and on many notable hits, including “Yakety Yak,” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” and Dinah Washington’s “What Diff’rence A Day Makes.”

On November 3, The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will join with the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to posthumously present Lloyd Trotman with the Sideman Award. The award ceremony will take place at intermission of the 7 p.m. Santi Debriano Septet show — Santi Debriano (Bass); Mamiko Watanabe (piano); Ray Scro (Bari); Andrea Brachfeld (flute); Tommy Morimoto (tenor); Joaquin Pozo (percussion);and Willie Martinez (drums) — which is part of the Jazz Loft’s Lloyd Trotman Bassist Series. At that time, members of the LIMEHoF Board and will induct Trotman, who was a Huntington resident, into the LIMEHoF.

“As a long-time friend and admirer of Lloyd Trotman, it’s very poignant to be honoring him with this award,” said Jazz Loft Founder Tom Manuel. “Side musicians are not always given the credit they deserve, and it pleases me to see Lloyd’s talent and signature sound be appreciated. It’s also a thrill to be working together with our neighbor the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall to honor a legendary Jazz musician.”

”The Long Island Music and Entertainment’s mission is to celebrate the rich music and entertainment heritage of Long Island and support music and arts education for future generations,” said Jeffrey James, Board member of LIMEHoF. “That’s why we’re delighted to present a Sideman Award to Lloyd Trotman. In doing so, we’re celebrating his remarkable career of working with a who’s who of musicians and entertainers and helping to preserve his legacy for many years to come.”

The Jazz Loft’s Lloyd Trotman Bassist Series is sponsored through a gift from Trotman’s daughter, Linda, who sponsors the new concert series in honor of her late father. The series presents bassists of note at the Jazz Loft. Ms. Trotman will be accepting the award on behalf of her father.

“I am so thankful that my father is being recognized with this award,” she said. “I know he is still here with me and I wish he could accept the award himself. I am honored be the one to accept it in his place as I honor his 100th birthday.” (Trotman would have been 100 this year.)

Ms. Trotman has established a website in honor of her father, who she calls the “Sideman to the Stars.” Visit https://lloydtrotman.com to learn more.

The Trotman funding is matched with the Robert Lion David Gardiner Foundation’s donation of $5,000, along with additionally pledged funds thanks to long standing Jazz Loft donors Dan Oliveri and Michael Ardolino of Realty Connect USA.

For more information and for tickets visit thejazzloft.org