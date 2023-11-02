Kids Korner: November 2 to 9, 2023

PROGRAMS

Zoo Adventures Workshop

Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville invites preschool-aged children to learn about nature and wildlife at a Zoo Adventures for Little Ones Workshop on Nov. 3 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A wildlife educator will offer a close-up look at some of the animals, followed by a story or activity. Register in advance for $20 per caregiver and child, $15 each additional child. Does not include admission to the park which will be 50% off the day of the program. www.longislandgamefarm.com

Raptors & Recycled Art

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum Education Department, 180 Little Neck Road Centerport will offer Raptors & Recycled Art, a workshop for children in grades K to 2 on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will explore the Bird Room and learn about the birds of prey in the collections, dissect an owl pellet, and make art out of egg cartons. Fee is $20 per child, $18 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Lovely Leaves

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a family program, Lovely Leaves, on Nov. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy a short nature walk to see some common fall leaves, then create a variety of autumn leaf inspired arts and crafts! $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Nature Drawings

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Nature Drawings workshop for families with children ages 12 and up on Nov. 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Explore Sunken Meadow with pencil in hand as you sketch and describe the fascinating natural world that you observe. $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Fall Fun Day

Join Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for a Fall Fun Day in the Children’s Department on Nov. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. Play carnival style games, play Fall BINGO (2:30 p.m.), make a fall-themed craft (3:15 p.m.) and visit the mobile SLED bus. For the whole family. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected] or call 631-941-4080.

Hands-On Art & History

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents a Hands-On Art & History after school program for students in grades K-4 on Tuesdays, Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5 & 12 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Join Museum educators in for a tour of the galleries. Then head to our studio to experiment with a variety of media and techniques. Draw inspiration from the museum’s new exhibition SOMOS/WE ARE: Latinx Artists of Long Island. Fee is $100 per student, $90 members. Registration deadline is Nov. 3. www.longislandmuseum.org.

FILM

‘Toy Story’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Toy Story on Nov. 5 at noon. Ever wonder what toys do when people aren’t around? Toy Story answers that question with a fantastic fun-filled journey, viewed mostly through the eyes of two rival toys – Woody the cowboy, and Buzz Lightyear, the fearless space ranger. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz through Nov. 5. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21, 2024. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.