On October 30 just before 1 p.m. the New York State Police and New York State Park Police responded to a report of male human remains found at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and Forensic Identification Unit (FIU) responded to the scene to investigate.

The remains were taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. The person’s identity was not immediately clear, nor was how long the remains were there, who found the remains, or if there was foul play.

This is an active investigation and the State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.