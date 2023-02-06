The Jazz Loft’s ‘Acoustic in the Main Room’ series to feature local wines from Black-owned winemakers & vineyards

To mark Black History Month, the Jazz Loft in Stony Brook Village will be highlighting wines specifically from Black winemakers and winery owners, for its Acoustic in the Main Room series. The series showcases small duos/trios in the Loft’s main performance room which will be set up to resemble an intimate living room, with spaced out seating. The concerts are conversational, engaging and intimate and a very special window into the heart and mind of the artists and each concert is paired with a special wine to celebrate Black History Month.

“This theme was chosen in an effort to elevate awareness and support the growth of African Americans in the wine industry,” said Director of Education Laura Landor, who selected the wine pairings. “Of the more than 11,000 wineries in the United States, less than 1 percent of them are Black owned or have a Black winemaker. We are excited to introduce these wines to our Jazz Loft patrons during Black History Month and hope to add a selection of them to our regular list of wines that are available by the glass or bottle.”

The Jazz Loft will offer tastings of a red and white selection during each performance with full glasses available for purchase.

“Our Acoustic in the Main Room series is a unique opportunity to hear some of the most talented singers and musicians that perform regularly at the Loft in a relaxed setting, reminiscent of the New York City Loft scene of the 1950’s which inspired the Jazz Loft’s name,” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “If you don’t know any Jazz performers personally to invite into your own living room, then this is the next best thing.”

The Acoustic in the Main Room series calendar:

February 9-Featuring Mala Waldron on piano and vocals; with Mike Hall on bass; and Tom Manuel on cornet.

McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rose, Hawk’s Bay NZ

McBride Sisters 2020 Chardonnay Central Coast, CA

McBride Sisters 2019 Red Blend Central Coast, CA

February 10-Houston Person on tenor saxophone; Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet.

Brown Estate “Chaos Theory” 2021 Proprietary Red Wine (California)

Brown Estate House of Brown 2021 Chardonnay (California)

February 24- Buddy Merriam on mandolin; Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet

Longevity 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

Longevity 2019 Chardonnay (California)

February 25- Grammy-nominated singer Nicole Zuraitis, with Steve Salerno on guitar and Tom Manuel on cornet

LVE Signature Series 2021 Chardonnay (North Coast, California)

LVE 2019 Cabernet (North Coast, California)

All performances are hosted by Tom Manuel and Laura Landor.

Tickets will be limited to just 85 people and start at 7 p.m., and feature two sets with a brief intermission.

Tickets for all performances are $40 and start at 7 p.m. and can be purchased at https://www.thejazzloft.org.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, is located just 90 minutes from New York City and is the only music venue on Long Island that features exclusively jazz music. For more information, call 631-751-1895.