Meet the Reboli Center’s February Artisan of the Month: Tracy Levine

For the month of February, the Reboli Center for Art and History is showcasing the diverse collection of jewelry including necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets created by Tracy Levine.

Levine has been making jewelry since 1984, when she started her company, Hanging Dreams, and has been a regular vendor at Gallery North’s Outdoor Art Show since that time. She grew up in East Setauket and graduated from Boston University. A mental health counselor at Metropolitan Hospital in Manhattan where she lives, Levine manages to balance creating jewelry with her health career.

“I am inspired by all things beautiful and my designs are driven by an eclectic mix of materials that are old and new, precious and semi-precious stones, oxidized sterling silver as well as 18 and 22K gold,” she said. Levine aspires to create pieces as unique as the individuals who wear them.

Lois Reboli, the president and founder of the Reboli Center, was impressed by her unique and beautiful creations and thought they would be a perfect fit for the Center’s Design Shop especially around Valentine’s Day.

The Reboli Center, 64 Main Street, Stony Brook, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 631-751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.