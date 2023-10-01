The Jazz Loft Big Band presents the Oliver Nelson Project Oct. 5

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents big band sounds with the Jazz Loft Big Band on Thursday, October 5 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. with a very special performance highlighting arrangements by composer/arranger Oliver Nelson. The 17-piece big band is under the direction of Jazz Loft founder Thomas Manuel.

Currently, The Jazz Loft has on display the music, instruments and other memorabilia from Oliver Nelson. In 2022 The Jazz Loft presented several performances of Nelson’s The Kennedy Dream: A Musical Tribute to John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

In existence since 1997, The Jazz Loft’s Big Band is the Loft’s main ensemble and throughout the year presents many large-scale projects, including the Nutcracker Suite, the Sinatra shows and more. The Jazz Loft Big Band also serves as the Jazz Loft’s “musical ambassador” performing throughout Long Island and beyond.

The band features five saxophones; four trombones; four trumpets; piano; bass; drums and a guitar. (We told you it was BIG) and throughout the years many renowned Jazz musicians have called the band home, including Teddy Charles, Chuck Genduso, Jack Carman, Frank Vaccaro, Percy Brice, Lloyd Trotman, Chasey Dean, Sonny Dallas, Marilyn Maye, The Four Freshman, Ken Peplowski, Warren Vache, Lauren Kinhan, Houston Person, Nicole Zuraitis, Pete Caldera and Danny Bacher.

This the first concert in The Jazz Loft’s new Lloyd Trotman Bass Series celebrating the history and place in the history of Jazz that the bass holds. The Lloyd Trotman Archives are at The Jazz Loft and the concert series is made possible through funding from The Lloyd Trotman Estate via his daughter, Linda Trotman, The Robert Lion David Gardiner Foundation, Dan Oliveri, and others.

Tickets for the Jazz Loft Big Band Oliver Nelson Project are $30, $25, $20, $15. For more information, call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.