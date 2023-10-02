Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Yaphank

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a Shirley man in Yaphank on Oct. 1.

Nicholas Demaio was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla northbound on Yaphank Avenue when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a curb and went airborne, hitting a telephone pole at 6:34 p.m.

Demaio, 25, was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

The Toyota was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.