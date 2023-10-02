Merchandise swiped from HomeSense in Commack

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Commack store in August.

A man and woman allegedly stole assorted bedding supplies and three juicers from HomeSense, located at 4A Henry Street on August 7.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.