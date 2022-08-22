The Jazz Loft announces September line-up

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook has announced the following events for September 2022 :

Thurs. 9/1 The Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m.

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band performs Big Band Swing at the 1939 World’s Fair. During the Fair famous big bands would play while dancers did the lindy hop and swing dances. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free.

Wed. 9/7 Young at Heart : Billie Holiday Torch Songs at 1 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio will perform the songs made famous by Billie Holiday. Young at Heart is a monthly themed jazz concert for those that like their jazz in the afternoon. Tickets: $10

Wed. 9/7 The Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at 7 p.m., $5 at 8 p.m.

Fri. 9/9 Aubrey Johnson Duo at 7 p.m. Aubrey Johnson is a vocalist, composer and educator who specializes in jazz , Brazilian and creative contemporary music. She is joined by pianist and composer Randy Ingram. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free.

Saturday 9/10 What Is JAZZ ? Living Museum Tour at 6 p.m. The Jazz Loft will help visitors understand , “What is jazz ?”, through an interactive tour featuring 7 stops in the museum that tell the history of jazz . Small groupswill tour through the museum while musicians and singers will be stationed at displays in the museum that depict blues, gospel, early jazz , the big band and swing era and bebop. The tour ends in the Count Basie Garden where a Latin band will play and refreshments will be available. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 9/14 The Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 p.m. followed by a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at 7 p.m., $5 at 8 p.m.

Thurs. 9/15 Bad Little Big Band at 7 p.m. Pianist Rich Iacona leads his 15 member band in performing the music of The Great American Songbook and original music and arrangements written by band members. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 9/21 to Sat. 9/24 HARBOR JAZZ FEST

Wed. 9/21 Opening Reception Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 p.m. followed by a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10

Thurs. 9/22 The Interplay Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m. The 17 member Interplay Jazz Orchestra performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Fri. 9/24 Harry Allen Quartet at 7 p.m. Harry Allen is a renown jazz tenor saxophonist, composer, recording artist and arranger. Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Sat. 9/25 Rubens De La Corte at 1 p.m. Rubens De la Corte is a Brazilian guitarist, songwriter and ethnomusicologist.

Anderson Pocket Band at 4 p.m. Trombonist Ray Anderson is known for pushing the limits of his instrument.

Nicole Zuraitis and Her All Star Band at 7 p.m. Nicole is a Grammy nominated powerhouse vocalist, winner of the 2021 American Traditions vocal competition. She is a pianist, songwriter and arranger. She is a Jazz Loft audience favorite. She will be performing on the Stony Brook Village Green as part of the Harbor Jazz Fest. This event is FREE.

Tickets: All Saturday events are free and take place on the Village Green in Stony Brook

Wed. 9/28 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 p.m. followed by a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at 7 p.m., $5 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.thejazzloft.org and subject to availability, on site before events. For more information, call 631-751-1895.