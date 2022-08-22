Superintendent Losquadro, Councilwoman Bonner announce completion of 32-road paving project

Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro and Councilwoman Jane Bonner have announced the completion of a 32-road, $1.3 million Sound Beach paving project.

Prior to paving, crews completed concrete improvements, inspecting all area drains and repairing and replacing damaged concrete aprons. Roads resurfaced during this paving project include: Amagansett Drive, Arverne Drive, Brookhaven Drive, Cold Spring Drive, Deer Drive, Eastport Drive, Floral Road, Glenn Drive, Greenvale Road, Inwood Road, Jamaica Drive, Kew Drive, Lynbrook Drive, Manor Road, Montauk Road, Oakdale Drive, Oceanside Road, Patchogue Road, Port Jefferson Road, Queen Drive, Quogue Drive, Riverhead Road, Roslyn Road, Shoreham Road, Sound Beach Boulevard, St. James Drive, Thomas Road, Urban Road, Valley Drive, Westbury Drive, Woodmere Road, and Yaphank Road. The total cost for this paving project was approximately $1.3 million.

“We have made a great deal of progress in resurfacing Sound Beach neighborhoods over the last several years,” said Superintendent Losquadro. “This latest project should provide motorists and pedestrians with some much-needed relief.”

“Thanks to the work of Superintendent Losquadro and the men and women of the Highway Department, the newly resurfaced roads are much safer for cars, bikes and pedestrians. School starts in a few weeks, so completing these paving projects couldn’t have come at a better time,” added Councilwoman Bonner.