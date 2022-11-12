The Jazz Loft announces December line-up

The following are events scheduled at The Jazz Loft for December 2022:

Thurs. 12/1, Friday, 12/2 and Saturday 12/3: Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker at 7 p.m. 7 For three evenings the 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band will present Duke Ellington’s Jazz Nutcracker. Vocalist Danny Bacher accompanies the band. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free

Wed. 12/7: Young at Heart: It’s The Holiday Season at 1 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs music of the season. Young at Heart is a monthly jazz themed concert series for those that like their jazz in the afternoon. Tickets: $10

Wed. 12/7: Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 p.m. followed a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at 7 p.m., $5 at 8 p.m.

Thurs. 12/8: Jazz Dispatch at Madiran Wine Bar in Setauket at 7 p.m. Jazz Loft regulars, Tom Manuel, trumpet and Steve Salerno, guitar, take their performance to Madiran Wine Bar.

Thurs. 12/8: Bad Little Big Band Holiday Show at 7 p.m. Pianist Rich Iacona leads his 12 member band in performing music of the season. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free

Fri. 12/9: Ray Anderson’s Seasonal Solstice Party at 7 p.m. Trombonist Ray Anderson brings on the holiday spirit with Tommy Campbell on drums and Mark Helias on bass. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free

Sat. 12/10: Interplay Jazz Orchestra Family Show at 1 p.m. The 17 member jazz big band co led by Joe Devassy, trombone and Gary Henderson trumpet perform their annual family holiday concert. Tickets:$ 35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free

Sat. 12/10: Tom Manuel’s Eggnog Romp at 7 p.m. Trumpeter and Jazz Loft founder, Tom Manuel performs seasonal music with his quintet. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free

Mon. 12/12: Stony Brook University Jazz Combos Concert at 7 p.m. Combos of graduate music students perform under the direction of trombonist Ray Anderson and trumpeter Tom Manuel. Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors & students, Free for SBU faculty,staff & students with ID

Wed. 12/14: Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 12/15, Friday, 12/16, Saturday, 12/17: Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker at 7 p.m. For three nights the 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band will perform Duke Ellington’s jazz Nutcracker. Trumpeter Tom Manuel directs and narrates and vocalist Danny Bacher accompanies the band. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free

Sun. 12/18: Jazz Nativity at 6 p.m. The candlelight jazz nativity featuring the Biblical Christmas story is performed by a jazz sextet. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free

Wed. 12/21: Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m. The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 p.m. followed by a jam at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at 7 p.m., $5 at 8 p.m.

Thurs. 12/22: Nicole Zuraitis Jazz Christmas Party at 7 p.m. Grammy nominated vocalist, pianist and composer, Nicole Zuraitis, appears backed by a big band ensemble to present holiday favorites. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave in Stony Brook Village. Tickets are available at www.thejazzloft.org and if available, in person prior to events. For more information, call 631-751-1895.