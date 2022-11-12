Paw Prints: Meet Boo, Selma, Patricia, Milo, Tori and Diamond!

By Heidi Sutton

Welcome to the 11th edition of Paw Prints, a monthly column for animal lovers dedicated to helping shelter pets find their furever home!

Meet Boo

Look who’s waiting for you at the Smithtown Animal Shelter! This stunning and giant boy is as beautiful on the inside as he is on the outside. Boo loves to get attention and pets. He can be a little dominant with other cats, so he would likely do best as the only pet in the home or with very quiet/low key pets. He is a very large cat, not full Main Coon, but it is in the genetic mix somewhere. Call 631-360-7575 to set up a meet and greet.

Meet Selma & Patricia

Looking for a home together, meet ten-year-old Shih-tzu mixes Selma and Patricia at Little Shelter in Huntington. Like two peas in a pod, this petite pair fit perfectly together, complementing each other’s personalities. Always on the same page, they wholeheartedly agree that they deserve to be the center of attention in most situations, graciously accepting your adoration! “Sisters” at heart, they prefer to do everything in sync, from stirring up some “good” trouble to sharing a cozy spot during nap time. Stop by Little Shelter today and increase your chance at happiness when you double down with Selma and Patricia. Call 631-368-8770.

Meet Milo

At 79 pounds, this hunk is a happy, outgoing and playful guy who is looking for a love connection. Picked up as a stray by a Good Samaritan, he is now at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter hoping to find a new family to call his own very soon. Estimated to be 5 to 8 years young, Milo walks well on leash, is sweet and bouncy, loves attention and would make a great companion and best friend. He has the sweetest eyes and will melt your heart. He will do best in a home with no cats and with kids over the age of 14. Call 631-451-6950.

Meet Tori

Tori is seeking a new foster or forever home! Available through Kent Animal Shelter in Calverton, Tori is a wonderfully sweet and affectionate dog who is just not built for the shelter life. A two and a half year old lab mix, she was originally rescued from a high kill shelter in Texas, and just when she thought she was out of the woods in a forever home she was attacked by another dog. We can’t blame her for not being happy in a shelter after all of the trouble she has been through in her short life so far. She is currently so happy in her foster home, however it’s not the perfect forever fit and both her foster mom and Kent agree she deserves the best of the best. Tori is looking for a home with no cats (this playful pup likes to chase), moderate activity (too many new people coming and going can be scary), and lots of love to give. For more information, call 631-727-5731, Ext. 1.

Meet Diamond

A Diamond is associated with strength, love and invincibility, a befitting description for this fourteen-year-old Terrier mix, currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Though blind due to mature cataracts, he nevertheless sees the world with flawless clarity, recognizing and basking in the love that surrounds him. Adept at navigating on three legs, he is a testament to not letting anything get in the way of enjoying a full, satisfying life, emphasizing the importance of counting your blessings. With a happy, outgoing demeanor, this Silver Paw Connection senior knows the value of remaining young at heart, knowing that a positive attitude makes all the difference. Warm, affectionate and the perfect carat weight, this true gem is just waiting to be discovered. Remember that a Diamond is forever. Call 631-368-8770.

