The Jazz Loft announces concert line-up for June

The following events are scheduled at The Jazz Loft for June 2022:

Wed. 6/1 Young at Heart: The Harry Warren Songbook 1:00 PM

Harry Warren is a composer and lyricist who composed primarily for movies. Young at Heart is a monthly themed jazz concert for those who like their jazz in the afternoon.

Tickets: $10

Wed. 6/1 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 6/2 The Jazz Loft Big Band 7:00 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band, led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, performs jazz standards, original compositions and arrangements written by band members. The band will be performing Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Fri. 6/3 The Jazz Loft Big Band 7:00 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band, led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel ,performs jazz standards and original compositions and arrangements written by band members. The band will be performing Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Sat. 6/4 Noah Preminger Quartet 7:00 PM

Noah Preminger is tenor saxophonist, composer and band leader.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Wed. 6/8 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Wed 6/15 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 6/16 The Bad Little Big Band 7:00 PM

Pianist Rich Iacona leads his 12 member big band in performing the music of The Great American Songbook. Madeline Kole provides vocals.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Fri. 6/17 Hye Seon Hong Jazz Orchestra 7:00 PM

Hye Seon Hong is a Korean jazz composer and arranger who leads her 17 piece NYC jazz Orchestra

in creating a musical dialogue between her Korean cultural heritage and the culture of the West. The Orchestra blends elements of classical music, modern jazz big band and traditional Korean music.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Sat. 6/18 Havana Night In The Basie Garden 7:00 PM

Manuel Tomas and His Cuban Troubadours, an eight piece Latin ensemble will perform in the Jazz Loft’s outdoor Count Basie Garden. The event will include food provided by the Bliss Restaurant, complimentary cocktails and a hand rolled cigar.

Tickets: $50

Wed. 6/22 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7:00 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets:$10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8PM

Thurs. 6/23 Interplay Jazz Orchestra 7:00 PM

The 17 member Jazz Loft Orchestra performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children 5 and under free

Wed. 6/29 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook Village. For more information, call 631 751-1895. Tickets are available at www.thejazzloft.org and if available, prior to events.