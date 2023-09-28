The Great Pumpkin Palooza heads to Lenny Bruno Farms

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorvile invites you to “The Great Pumpkin Palooza,” an engaging agritourism event celebrating Fall’s essence, on September 30 and October 1, October 7, 8, and 9, October 14 and 15, and October 21 and 22 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Great Pumpkin Palooza” welcomes visitors to experience the beauty of the autumn season and enjoy a range of activities, including pumpkin picking, sunflower picking, a family-friendly spooky corn maze, live music performances, a corn hole tournament hosted by Westhampton Beach Brewery, jumbo garden games, a kid-friendly play patch with a mini hay maze, tractor pedal cars, and more, as well as the opportunity to get unique charcoal portraits, participate in an Oktoberfest pop-up, as well as pumpkin pie eating contests.

To join in the festivities, there is an admission fee of $10. Children aged 2 and under enter for free, ensuring an inclusive experience for families. These comprehensive event weekends promise an array of activities to celebrate the autumn season, making it a captivating and affordable choice for individuals and groups alike. In addition, there are educational hayrides led by Dominic Bruno, offering insights into sustainable farming practices for a nominal fee of $5. Additionally, “The Great Pumpkin Palooza” will offer an array of options from food trucks and showcase local artisan vendors with a variety of food and goods available for purchase. Children’s activity vendors will also be present, offering experiences such as face painting, fairy hair, candle crafting, and more, ensuring a truly immersive and memorable event for visitors of all ages.

Dominick Bruno, owner of Lenny Bruno Farms, shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “We’re thrilled to invite families to our farm for ‘The Great Pumpkin Palooza.’ This event series captures the heart of the harvest season and offers a chance for visitors to connect with the land, the produce, and the community.”

The event will also feature local nonprofit animal rescues on certain dates, providing an opportunity for attendees to meet and potentially adopt rescue animals.

The festival weekends showcase Lenny Bruno Farms’ dedication to sustainable farming practices and the farm stand offers visitors the chance to buy hand-picked produce, including peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, and more, while interacting with the farmers and gaining insights into the farm’s operations.

For more information and a full line-up of events, call 631-591-3592 or visit www.lennybrunofarms.com/events