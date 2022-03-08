TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of March 3, 2022

Centereach

■ A resident on Park Ave. in Centereach reported that someone took a Wayfair package from their porch on Feb. 24. The package contained a Gwen 46” console table valued at approximately $200.

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on Feb. 24. A woman allegedly stole assorted skin care products and detergent worth approximately $300 and also walked off with a shopping cart valued at $125.

■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on Feb. 22. A person allegedly stole a 70” Samsung TV worth approximately $640.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill in Commack reported a shoplifter on Feb. 21. A man allegedly stole a 55” flat screen TV and three jackets. The merchandise was valued at approximately $460.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack called the police on Feb. 20 to report that a man allegedly stole two iPhone 12 Pro Max valued at $2098.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported two shoplifters on Feb. 20. A man and woman allegedly took two suitcases from the floor, filled them with merchandise and walked out of the store without paying. The woman blew a kiss to security as she was leaving. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1000.

■ Target on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack reported a shoplifter on Feb. 18. A man allegedly stole 15 pairs of assorted women’s jeans. The merchandise was valued at approximately $350.

■ Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported a grand larceny on Feb. 21. Two men allegedly stole 37 Google products, 6 Honeywell thermostats and three DeWalt radios.

■ Ulta Beauty on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack reported a grand larceny on Feb. 23. Two men allegedly stole assorted perfumes valued at $2500.

■ CVS on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported a petit larceny on Feb. 24. Two men and a woman allegedly filled shopping carts with assorted Dove body wash and 3 packs of Heineken beers and left the store without paying. The merchandise was valued at $288.

■ Costco Wholesale on Garet Place in Commack called the police on Feb. 24 to report that a man allegedly took two Seagate 2TB hard drives from a display case, hid it on his person and left without paying. The items were valued at $160.

East Setauket

■ Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket reported a shoplifter on Feb. 21. A man allegedly stole an Acer gaming monitor valued at $569.

Elwood

■ A resident on Juanita Avenue in Elwood called the police on Feb. 20 to report that a catalytic converter had been stolen from his 2004 Toyota Prius. The item was valued at $250.

Farmingville

Burlington Store on North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville reported a petit larceny on Feb. 25. A women allegedly stole clothing worth approximately $150.

Hauppauge

■ Shoprite on Nesconset Highway in Hauppauge reported a petit larceny on Feb. 20. A woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise valued at approximately $480.

Huntington

■ A resident on Dunlop Road in Huntington reported that his 2015 Toyota Prius had been stolen from the driveway on Feb. 19. The key had been left in the center console with the door unlocked.

Huntington Station

■ A resident on E. 13th Street reported that a catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2004 Honda Suburban on Feb. 12. The item was valued at $200.

■ Macy’s on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that a man allegedly stole 13 items of men’s clothing on Feb. 24. The merchandise was valued at $2077.

Kings Park

■ A resident on Twin Oaks Drive in Kings Park reported that a Fedex package was taken from their front porch by a man on Feb. 24. The incident was captured on their Ring camera. The package contained women’s clothing valued at approximately $500.

Lake Grove

■ A woman reported having her wallet with cash and credit cards stolen from her shopping cart at Whole Foods on New Moriches Road in Lake Grove on Feb. 23. Someone attempted to use the credit cards at Target and Best Buy in South Setauket later in the day but the cards were declined.

Mount Sinai

■ A resident on Coventry Court in Mount Sinai reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle on Feb. 21 and stole a champion backpack worth $100 and cash.

■ A resident on North Country Road in Mount Sinai reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle on Feb. 21 and stole an Uncle Giuseppe’s gift card valued at $100.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A woman shopping at HomeGoods on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station on Feb. 24 called the police to report that her iPhone and phone case valued at $525 had been stolen. The case contained credit cards which were later used at a Sunoco gas station and a Family Dollar in Port Jefferson Station in the amount of $340.

■ Shoprite on Nesconset Highway in Port Jefferson Station reported a shoplifter on Feb. 17. A man allegedly stole a floral arrangement worth approximately $100.

Rocky Point

■ A resident on Judith Court in Rocky Point reported that someone stole cash from their unlocked vehicle on Feb. 22.

St. James

■ Soul Brew on North Country Road in St. James reported a burglary on Feb. 21. Someone forced open the rear door and stole a black drop box containing cash.

Selden

■ The Town of Brookhaven reported the theft of a generator with 200 gallons worth of diesel fuel from a construction site at a park on South Street in Selden on Feb. 17 valued at approximately $600.

■ Bob’s Store on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on Feb. 20. A man allegedly stole assorted clothing valued at approximately $800.

South Setauket

■ Stop & Shop on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a petit larceny on Feb. 24. Two men allegedly stole 36 packages of shrimp valued at $874.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON