NYSPTA Parking Conference heads to Port Jeff

In 2022, Port Jefferson will become the first Long Island town to host the New York State Parking and Transportation Association’s professional development seminar on March 15.

Port Jefferson benefits from the 50-plus attendees who will stay here, eat here and shop here for the day and overnight.

The annual conference brings together parking and transportation professionals statewide to discuss new trends and technologies. Their events are typically held upstate New York.

Kevin Wood, director of parking and mobility and IT for the Village of Port Jefferson, was named the executive vice president of NYSPTA.

Wood is serving triple duty that day as executive vice president, host and speaker in their professional development series presenting alongside other industry experts.

“The goal is to help support the local economy while bringing a brand-new event to town, thus helping raise awareness of the village as a great place to visit and do business while bringing cutting-edge knowledge to our parking and mobility department,” Wood said.