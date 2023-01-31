SWR Wildcats topple Miller Place Panthers

Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard lays up for two in a road game against Miller Place. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello sets the play for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Sophia Ingenito boxes out Annie Sheehan. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Grayce Kitchen fast breaks for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Reese Marcario looks for an open shooter as Grace Flammia defends. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Kelsey Hughes shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ava Ziccinelli boxes out Anabel Keegan in a league IV matchup Jan. 30. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Kathryn Doherty drives the lane in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Evelyn Enriquez pushes up-court in a home game against Shoreham-Wading River. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Renee Stocken scores for the Panthers. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Brook Callahan drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place junior Grace Flammia lets a three-pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon

The Shoreham-Wading River girls basketball team, at 17-0, is the only team in Suffolk County that has yet to lose a game this season. 

The Wildcats visited Miller Place on Monday, Jan. 30, looking to keep their perfect record intact. And they did just that, surging ahead by 25 points in the first eight minutes of play, then closing out the game with a 65-20 victory over the Panthers.

SWR head coach Adam Lievre pulled his starters six minutes in, but the roster’s depth made itself known. The Wildcats continued piling on points as the Panthers struggled to keep pace. Lievre had to temper his non-starters — eager to score varsity points — to curb the scoring fest. 

With two games remaining in the regular season, the Wildcats have positioned themselves as the top-seeded team going into postseason play, which begins Feb. 14.

— Photos by Bill Landon

