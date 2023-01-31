Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Centereach

Suffolk County Police arrested a Middle Island man who allegedly robbed a Centereach bank on Jan. 31. Ralph William Dominguez allegedly entered M&T Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The employee complied and Dominguez fled on foot at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Approximately 25 minutes later, a man matching his description was located by Sixth Precinct patrol officers in the parking lot of 1740 Middle Country Road, Centereach. He was taken into custody and charged with Robbery 3rd Degree, a felony.

Dominguez, 65, will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on February 1. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555.