Wanted for Lake Grove public lewdness

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act at a Lake Grove store.

A man allegedly exposed himself and committed a lewd act in front of a female in the cafe located in Barnes and Noble at the Smith Haven Mall on December 9 at approximately 4:35 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.