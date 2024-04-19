SWR Wildcats resume winning ways against Mattituck

SWR Wildcats resume winning ways against Mattituck

Shoreham-Wading River first baseman Joseph Leo holds the Mattituck runner on base. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River 3rd baseman Owen Crowley fires the ball to 1st in a home game against Mattituck. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior short stop Christian Cox makes a diving catch in a home game against Mattituck. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Christian Cox throws to the plate in a home game against Mattituck. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Joseph Martirano makes the catch in a home game against Mattituck. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River 3rd baseman Owen Crowley hits one deep in a home game against Mattituck. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Having opened their season with a three-game sweep over Babylon, followed by three wins against Southampton, Shoreham-Wading River hit a brick wall in a three-game series against Bayport-Blue Point by dropping all three. 

The Wildcats looked to get back in the win column with a home game against Mattituck Monday afternoon, April 15, where the Tuckers struck first with two runs in the opening inning but it was the bat of SWR’s Joseph Leo that spoke next when the senior smacked a base-clearing triple that put the Wildcats out front by three runs in the bottom of the second at 5-2. Shoreham extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth when Cameron Sheedy drove in Leo.

Mattituck mustered a pair a runs in the top of the sixth inning to draw within two runs at 6-4 when Gordon Votruba, the Wildcats pitcher, answered the call in the bottom of the inning with another base-clearing triple, driving in three more for a five-run lead at 9-4. Mattituck, with its back against the wall in the top of the seventh, plated one runner but the Wildcats prevailed to win the League VII matchup 9-5. 

Votruba notched the win, with nine strikeouts and went 2-4 from the plate. 

