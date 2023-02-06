SWR students perform at Long Island String Festival

Fourteen Albert G. Prodell Middle School students were selected to perform in the Intermediate Long Island String Festival on Jan. 22 at Northport High School.

Working under the musical leadership of Fred Volz, they are sixth graders Sonny Alessi, Natasha Azmoun, Eve Calvert, Alexis Cordano, Hazel Cresser, Gianna Horsford, Linda Hu, Zachary Lister and Brynne Shinnick; seventh graders Kai Hidaka and Aiden Weng; and eighth graders Michael Ceschini, Spencer Lee and Timothy Worthington.

The talented students were selected along with others from across Suffolk County on a competitive basis, with New York State School Music Association scores as the main criteria, along with teacher recommendations.