Centereach Cougars corral Newfield Wolverines in cross-town showdown

It was the battle between the cross-town rivals on Saturday, Feb. 4, when the Newfield Wolverines hosted the Cougars of Centereach. With playoff implications, both teams entered the Div. II contest with 6-7 records.

Newfield broke out to a seven-point lead after eight minutes and took a 10- point lead going into the locker room at half.

The Cougars exploded in the third quarter, scoring 14 while holding Newfield to just six points to begin the final eight minutes of play. Newfield battled back, swapping a one-point lead in the closing minutes, but Centereach staved off the late game surge to win the game, 54-49.

Raiyah Reid did what she’s done all season, leading the Wolverines in scoring with 17 points despite not playing most of the fourth quarter. Senior Madison Brooks banked 12 points and Payton Martin netted eight.

Freshman Hayley Torres topped the scoring chart for the Cougars with 21, and teammates Meaghan Grieco and Mia Juvelier banked 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The win lifts Centereach to 7-7 with two games remaining before postseason play begins.

— Photo by Bill Landon