Centereach Cougars corral Newfield Wolverines in cross-town showdown

Newfield Wolverine. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Payton Martin hits a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield’s Sheyla Lynton and Mia Juvelier look for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore forward Meaghan Grieco banks two for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore guard Jessica Alba is congratulated on the sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Mia Juvelier drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Hayley Torres drains a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Hayley Torres banks two. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Mia Juvelier sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Ashlynne Gangji banks two for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Juliana Speziale shoots from the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach Cougar. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach sophomore forward Meaghan Grieco goes to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Ashlynne Gangji shoots two. Photo by Bill Landon
Officials timeout. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach senior Juliana Speziale shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach freshman Madelyn Madrigal banks two. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Jasmine Ricchetti boxes out. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Payton Martin drives the baseline. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Sheyla Lynton banks two. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Payton Martin shoots from downtown. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Madison Brooks scores. Photo by Bill Landon

It was the battle between the cross-town rivals on Saturday, Feb. 4, when the Newfield Wolverines hosted the Cougars of Centereach. With playoff implications, both teams entered the Div. II contest with 6-7 records.

Newfield broke out to a seven-point lead after eight minutes and took a 10- point lead going into the locker room at half. 

The Cougars exploded in the third quarter, scoring 14 while holding Newfield to just six points to begin the final eight minutes of play. Newfield battled back, swapping a one-point lead in the closing minutes, but Centereach staved off the late game surge to win the game, 54-49.

Raiyah Reid did what she’s done all season, leading the Wolverines in scoring with 17 points despite not playing most of the fourth quarter. Senior Madison Brooks banked 12 points and Payton Martin netted eight.

Freshman Hayley Torres topped the scoring chart for the Cougars with 21, and teammates Meaghan Grieco and Mia Juvelier banked 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The win lifts Centereach to 7-7 with two games remaining before postseason play begins.

— Photo by Bill Landon

