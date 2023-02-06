Rocky Point students note the ‘I’ in kindness

Frank J. Carasiti Elementary School students work throughout the school year to promote kindness, and they pumped up their efforts by celebrating the Great Kindness Challenge during the week of Jan. 23-27.

Students and staff enjoyed spirit dress-up days and daily activities, and individual classes created their own independent kindness initiatives. The school’s Google Classroom also housed videos, books, quotes, activities and resources for classroom teachers. The colorful bulletin boards in the hallways share messages to make anyone smile.

Daily themes included “Favorite Team Gear,” “Peace, Love and Kindness” and “Crazy for Kindness Day.” Crazy clothes, hairstyles and funky socks were worn.

Others included “Dreaming of Kindness Day,” in which many wore pajamas or cozy clothes, and “Kindness Spirit Wear,” when students wore shirts with messages of kindness.

The annual event, coordinated by school counselor Jamie Adamski, encourages students to gain the social-emotional skills to help improve the school climate, increase student engagement and create a culture of kindness.