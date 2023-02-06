Pedestrian killed in Farmingville motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

pedestrian in Farmingville on Feb. 5.

Steven Godden was driving a 2022 Mercedes-Benz northbound on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road

when he swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting Ronald Degroff, who was running east across the

roadway at the intersection against the direction of traffic control devices at 7:40 p.m. The Mercedes

struck Degroff, who was then struck by a 2021 Hyundai Sonata being operated by Yair Pacheco.

Degroff, 58, of Port Jefferson Station, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue

where he was pronounced dead. Neither Godden, 41, of Mount Sinai, or Pacheco, 44, of Coram, or two

passengers in the Mercedes-Benz, were injured.

The vehicles were both impounded for safety checks. Detectives are asking anyone with information on

the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.